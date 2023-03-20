Christchurch’s housing and business development rules are changing

Ōtautahi Christchurch's population is growing. Over the next 30 years it's predicted we'll need more than 40,000 new houses in the city to ensure everyone has a place to live, and Christchurch City Council is planning for that now.

This means re-thinking some of our planning rules to allow more housing choices and to provide greater opportunities for business development.

To find out how these new rules might affect you and your property, you can learn more and use our interactive map at ccc.govt.nz/growingcity.

Our growth challenge

We need to provide for the growth of housing and business in the best locations in Christchurch, to help address issues such as climate change and housing affordability. This means more houses close to our growing commercial centres, where there's good access to services, public transport networks and infrastructure. Living within easy reach of work, school and shops makes getting around easier and helps reduce transport emissions.

However, we also need to ensure development remains restricted in areas where there's good reason or limited where we need to protect and maintain areas of value.

It's important to remember these changes won't happen overnight. Over time there'll be a change to the look and feel of the city, and we want to plan for that and keep what people value.

SUPPLIED Indicative illustration: High-Density Residential Zone

A new direction in urban planning

The planning rules have changed for New Zealand's main urban areas. There is a new national direction we need to follow to allow greater housing and business development within Christchurch's existing urban footprint.

There are new national standards for multi-unit housing developments called the Medium-Density Residential Standards (MDRS). The MDRS are aimed at making it easier for denser housing developments to happen in New Zealand's main urban areas. Once they come into effect, up to three dwellings of up to three storeys can be developed on a property in Christchurch without needing to apply for resource consent, as long as all other rules have been met.

Not all parts of Christchurch are suitable for the MDRS, so we're proposing special rules, called Qualifying Matters, apply to recognise heritage and cultural features, protect major utility and infrastructure, and avoid harm to people in areas vulnerable to natural hazards, among other things.

What we're proposing

We're proposing important changes to the city's planning rulebook, the District Plan, via two plan changes – the Housing and Business Choice Plan Change (Plan Change 14), and the Heritage Plan Change (Plan Change 13). Both plan changes were formally notified on March 17, 2023, and public submissions can be made on them by anyone until May 3, 2023.

SUPPLIED Indicative illustration: Edge of Local Centre.

Key proposals from our plan changes

Replacement of some existing residential zones in the city with two new ones – A Medium-Density Residential Zone and a High-Density Residential Zone. The Medium-Density zone is the baseline for increasing housing in our city. Rules for this zone are legally required by the Enabling Housing Act and must be applied to most residential areas of Ōtautahi Christchurch. The High-Density zone would enable the construction of apartment buildings and multi-storey flats in the central city, with sites closest to the city centre enabled to 32 metres, or about 10 storeys. Any high-density area further away from the central city would be limited to 20 metres.



Increased height limits for residential and commercial buildings in and around the central city and suburban centres, as well as enabling residential development in some industrial areas around the central city and larger suburban centres.



Special rules to limit greater development of housing and business under the MDRS (Qualifying Matters), in order to better reflect our city's environment and climate. One such Qualifying Matter relates to sunlight access for homes through a change to recession planes (the vertical angle typically applied at the boundary of a site to ensure buildings provide sunlight access on neighbouring properties). This matter applies city-wide and effectively means the MDRS won't come into effect for Christchurch until 2024 when Plan Change 14 is decided on by the Council.



Heritage that should be protected, with a number of new buildings, items and interiors added to the Schedule of Significant Historic Heritage.

Have your say on our growing city

You can make a formal submission on the Housing and Business Choice Plan Change (Plan Change 14) and Heritage Plan Change (Plan Change 13) until May 3, 2023.

Detailed information about the plan changes and everything you need to make your submission is available on the Council's website at ccc.govt.nz/growingcity

This article was advertising-supplied and has not been created by Stuff. We take a clearly delineated approach to sponsored content and advertising content, and any paid content that we do carry does not influence our reporting coverage, inline with our editorial guidelines.