Teamwork between CSO players 'akin to a great All Blacks game'

REVIEW: The cold weather last week was no match for the warmth and comfort provided by the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra’s performance at The Piano Centre for Music and the Arts on Friday evening.

The acoustic gem of The Piano added to an immersive musical experience, with the reduced number of CSO players matching the smaller audience capacity of the venue, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The orchestra, led by chief conductor, Benjamin Northey presented its principal trumpet player, Thomas Eves in a performance of Hummel’s Trumpet concerto. Eves’ played this concerto with absolute preciseness and an ease and lightness that belied it’s technical difficulty. Eves brought out the sublime classical musicality of the piece with elegant melodic phrasing and dynamics with the full support of the orchestra, who obviously enjoyed playing for one of their own.

Two compositions by Christchurch native Salina Fisher, Dream 6 and Kingfisher were presented sandwiching the Hummel. Great programming in that it allowed the listener to take a listening breath before approaching the next piece. Fisher is gaining an international reputation and I can see why. Especially in Dream 6, based on the great New Zealand composer Douglas Lilburn’s No. 6 of Nine Short pieces I was able to relax into a “dream like space” as Fisher states, hearing colour, “fragments of familiar” and yet a breaking open into a wider space all in the space of a few short but sweet minutes.

READ MORE:

* Voyage of discovery includes classic Planets at Christchurch Symphony Orchestra concert

* Review: CSO's Masterworks - 'Spirit of Adventure'

* CSO puts on show of world-class quality



The concert was without intermission, and it gave the audience the effect of one organic experience. The last piece performed, Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland is a world-famous American classic written for choreographer Martha Graham. For myself as an American it captures the essence of what I hope we remember is good about my birth country, it’s spirit of joy, earnestness, and openness. Appalachian Spring was originally scored for full orchestra, but Copland later wrote an arrangement for 13 instruments. For this performance CSO added more strings to the 13-instrument version and came up with the best of both worlds, intimate and rich.

Responding to the joyful leadership of Northey the CSO played with a quality of sound that captured the story and spirit of this Pulitzer Prize winning ballet. All professional orchestras are expected to play with unity but the teamwork between CSO players was akin to a great All Blacks game, passing the melody from one to the other, leading and supporting with strength and confidence.

A nice moment for me was after the concert when I saw the entire orchestra enjoying an ice cream together at Rollickin Gelato around the corner. The CSO is a team I want to watch again and again. Winners.