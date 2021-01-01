2021 brings plenty for Christchurch residents to look forward to

What do the people of Christchurch want from life in their city in 2021?

New buildings, more arts and sporting facilities, concerts and festivals, and possible overseas travel links lie ahead for Christchurch this year – and locals are looking forward to them.

The arrival of 2021 should bring completion of the long-delayed $475 million Te Pae convention centre, the south-eastern suburbs’ first indoor public pool, the country’s biggest chairlift at Mt Hutt, and a new art museum.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Bryan O'Neill, left, Kathy O'Neill, centre, and Rachel Wix, pictured with their labrador Harvey, want to see progress in Christchurch continue in 2021.

Kathy O’Neill, a central city worker enjoying a New Year’s Eve lunch out with her husband Bryan and daughter Rachel Wix on Thursday, said Christchurch had been rejuvenated since the earthquakes, and hoped progress would continue through 2021.

“I’d really like to see more shops, and some of the empty spaces being built on and developed, and more foot traffic,” she said.

Wix felt that for young people left with minimal things to do after the earthquakes, there were “lots of cool things opening up, and hopefully that continues”.

Rolleston couple Jodie and Jason Brooks, exploring New Regent St on Thursday with their two young children, said they were keen to see more developments coming to fruition in the city this year, including the new $22m Rolleston library.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Jason and Jodie Brooks, with their children Poppy aged 6, and Dexter aged 4.

The Brooks, originally from Britain, took the chance to support local shops and cafes last year, enjoying The Terrace and Riverside Market. But they would like a family holiday in Australia or the Pacific Islands in 2021 if travel routes reopen.

Nino Mariano, an apprentice builder who shifted from the Philippines with his partner to work on the convention centre, said he hoped 2021 would bring a chance to stay in “beautiful” Christchurch, where they are enjoying life and have made a lot of friends.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Construction worker Nino Mariano enjoys life in Christchurch and wants to stay in 2021.

Mariano has worries about the Covid crisis and would like to visit family back in the Philippines when it is over, he said.

Te Pae is expected to be hosting conferences and other events by the second half of the year after Covid delayed its completion, and the venue is forecast to bring thousands of people into the city.

It will have a 1000-seat banquet space called Rivers Room, and a 2800 square metre exhibition hall with meeting and function rooms.

Supplied An image of a finished Ravenscar House, as seen from Rolleston Ave.

Autumn will bring the opening of the $16m Ravenscar House art museum on Rolleston Ave. This is being purpose-built to house the art collection of local couple Jim and Susan Wakefield, which includes paintings by Colin McCahon and Frances Hodgkins.

Mt Hutt ski area west of the city expects a major boost when it opens an eight-seater chairlift by winter to carry 3000 skiers and boarders an hour – double the capacity of its existing quad lift.

On the banks of Christchurch’s Avon River, the 1929 Edmonds Band Rotunda will reopen this year after a $1.5m quake-rebuild project to recreate the rotunda structure under its restored copper dome.

CCC/Supplied The copper dome of the Edmonds Band Rotunda has been lifted back into place as the $1.5m restoration project continues.

This will be the year the Government starts transferring parcels of the 602-hectare Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor (the riverside red zone) to the city council, which can then lease sites for transitional uses.

The corridor’s Dallington landing, one of three planned along the river, will be completed by late 2021 and work on the city-to-sea pathway and three pedestrian bridges will start.

Cathedral Square will get a boost if a local company’s plans for a new indoor/outdoor hub called The Grand in the former chief post office building go ahead.

The Grand Cathedral Square Ltd has a lease agreement for the heritage building and hopes to open by September, with eateries, local produce and wine tasting, a visitor information centre, artisan food producers and shops, a children’s play area, and fan zone for concerts or televised sports.

Supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of the new Linwood Pool, due to open in 2021.

New sports facilities

Newly-built Te Papa Kura Recliffs Park should see its sports fields ready by winter. The park is at the former Redcliffs School site after a land swap saw the school rebuilt nearby on Beachville Rd.

The city’s south-eastern suburbs will get their first indoor council pool in late 2021 when the $22m Te Pou Toetoe opens on Smith St, Linwood.

Facilities will include a 25-metre lane pool, a deep-water pool for “bombing”, a spa pool, learners’ pool, toddlers’ pool and water deck, and community meeting rooms.

In the Port Hills, new mountain biking tracks are being planned for Montgomery Spur Reserve above Hillsborough.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Nostalgia Festival at Ferrymead Heritage Park in early 2020. The event will return this year with new performers.

A year of events

February will bring the 10th anniversary of the earthquake that took 185 lives. It will be marked with a memorial ceremony and the lighting of local landmarks on February 22, to be followed by a free Botanic Gardens concert on February 28.

This year’s day-long Nostalgia Festival at Ferrymead Heritage Park on February 13 will host artists including Bic Runga, Leisure, and the Beths. Electric Avenue at North Hagley Park on February 27 will be headlined by Benee, Shapeshifter, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Ocean Alley, and Salmonella Dub with Tiki Taane.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Buskers this year will be locals only.

Bread & Circus – Backyard Buskers Festival 2021 will go ahead without international performers this year. The New Zealand based buskers will entertain at central city spots from January 15 to 30.

Covid, plus Christchurch's lack of major facilities, mean there is little international sporting action for the city in 2021, but Hagley Oval should see plenty of big-hitting cricket.

The NZ v Pakistan test starts on January 3, a one-day game against Bangladesh is on March 17, a T20 NZ versus Australian on February 22, and cricketers will take on rugby stars at the Black Clash T20 game on January 22.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Hagley Oval will see test, one-day and T20 cricket action, plus a Black Clash game.

Christchurch Adventure Park will host the Enduro World Series mountain biking event in October. For the first time the event will include a pro stage before the men’s, women’s and masters’ categories.

This year’s Armageddon expo will go ahead at Christchurch Arena on March 6 and 7 complete with Covid-safe virtual guests plus onstage appearances, a cosplay parade and chilli-eating contest.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Benee will perform at Electric Avenue.

For art lovers, the internationally-seen Van Gogh Alive will run at the Air Force Museum in February in March, while Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū will bring Ralph Hotere: Ātete to Christchurch from March 27.

Tours by international acts are unlikely until the Covid crisis improves, but Crowded House will play at the Christchurch Arena with Reb Fountain on March 10, and Simple Minds will perform at the arena with Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark on December 15.

The-Press Christchurch Symphony Orchestra has a full programme at the Christchurch Town Hall for 2021.

Christchurch Symphony has a full 2021 programme, and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will give three performances including one accompanying New Zealand Ballet in A Soldier's Tale on March 11. The final of the National Concerto competition will be held in the Christchurch Town Hall on March 6.

Among Court Theatre shows in the theatre company’s 50th anniversary year will be Kiwi-grown Winding Up, Other (Chinese), and the Māori Sidesteps, plus overseas hits Once, Potted Potter and Little Shop of Horrors. Showbiz musicals this year will include the Buddy Holly Story.