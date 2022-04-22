What's on: Event highlights in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Poppies are laid on the cenotaph during a previous Anzac Day dawn service at Cramner Square.

The Press offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Anzac Day services

The traditional dawn service will not be held in Christchurch this year, but people are encouraged to still honour the sacrifices made by those who fought for their country.

Jim Lilley, of the Christchurch Memorial RSA, said people could lay a poppy at their local war memorial, or stand in silence at the end of their driveway at dawn “as many of us did in 2020 when the whole country was in lockdown”.

While there will be no dawn service, the Anzac Day Citizens Service in the Transitional Cathedral will be livestreamed on YouTube for the public at 10am.

A service will also be held at Aranui’s St Ambrose Church on Breezes Rd at 11am. Half the service will be in the church and the second half will be at the new flagpole.

The World Wars in miniature displays

A free exhibition will be held at Barrington’s St Nicholas Church on Monday, featuring four large dioramas showing scenes from World Wars I and II, Bapaume WWI, Caen, El Alamein and the Pacific WWII.

A lot of memorabilia will also be on display.

The free event is open from 11am to 3pm.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Young and old came out to commemorate Anzac Day in central Christchurch in 2021, when New Zealand's community was free of Covid-19.

Talking HISTORY: Dear Alison - An NZ Soldier's Story

Dr Simon Pollard will share details of a unique World War II diary, written by great uncle Dudley for his favourite young niece Alison, at Kate Sheppard House and Garden from 2pm on Sunday.

Dudley Roberts Muff, 42, started a diary of his experiences and observations of life as a prisoner of war in Stalag 383 in Germany in July 1942. Over the next 33 months, he filled the book with chatty entries, sketches and stick-figure drawings, eventually filling 55 pages.

He wrote it for his 4-year-old niece Alison, who lived in Timaru, and Pollard discovered it in the Canterbury Museum collection in July 2007. He added an introduction and epilogue and had the diary, along with a collection of Dudley's letters and photographs, published by Penguin Books in July 2009. Dear Alison won the LIANZA Elsie Locke Award, Non-fiction Book of the Year and the Children’s Choice Award, New Zealand Post Children’s Book Awards (non-fiction).

Tickets ($2.50 to $5) must be booked in advance.

Vadim Kaipov/Unsplash Houseplant enthusiasts can add to their collection at Understorey’s plant sale.

Plant sale

Understorey – a co-working, community and event space by The Green Lab on Hereford St – is hosting a plant sale until Wednesday to help with relocation costs.

A wide variety of plants will be available, from small cuttings through to established beauties, priced from between $5 and $30.

They’re also accepting donations of indoor plants and cuttings.

Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo

Riccarton Players Inc’s first production of 2022 is Becky Shaw, a comedy about ambition, the cost of being truthful and the perils of a blind date.

Gina Gionfriddo’s comedy features bad manners, a tangled tale of love, sex and ethics among a quartet of men and women in their 30s.

The New York Times called it “as engrossing as it is ferociously funny, like a big box of fireworks fizzing and crackling across the stage”.

Becky Shaw opened on Wednesday and runs daily (except Monday) at The Drama Theatre at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School until Saturday, April 30. General admission tickets are $25, and concession tickets cost $22.

Do you have an event coming up? Email reporters@press.co.nz

The Science of Getting High

Jonathan Falconer, who describes himself as the world’s dumbest doctor, brings his sold out show from the Dunedin Fringe Festival to Christchurch’s Good Times Comedy Club on Friday.

The Science of Getting High combines the fun of stand-up comedy with the captivating neuroscience of altered states and illusions.

Falconer has featured on shows in the United States, Germany and Australia, and recently performed alongside Kiwi comedy icons Ben Hurley and Urzila Carlson.

Supplied Tuesday Club, A Taster of Hunger and Ladies of Steel are among the terrific titles on offer at the inaugural Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa.

Scandi Film Festival comes to Christchurch

For the first time, a selection of the latest movies from the area have been brought together for the inaugural Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa.

The festival, which began on Thursday, features 10 films from Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

The line-up includes Norwegian action-drama The Burning Sea, a biopic of Finnish artist Helene Schjerfbeck (Helene), Swedish comedy The Jonsson Gang and Finnish and Danish dramedies Games People Play and Persona Non Grata.

Petrol heads unite

Petrol heads can get their fix when the Prowear Chrome Expression Session returns to Ruapuna this weekend.

Chrome features passenger rides, roll racing, trade sites, and racing, burnout and drifting sessions. Plenty of track time is promised, and a passenger ride is offered so people can cruise around with their mates too.

Chrome is at the Mike Pero Motorsport Park on Friday from 1pm to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

Supplied Adam Hattaway, centre, with his band The Haunters.

Adam Hattaway and Tess Liautaud’s autumn tour

Christchurch’s Adam Hattaway and Franco-American musician Tess Liautaud will bring their acoustic tour to the Le Bons Bay Hall on Saturday, Akaroa's The Grant Hotel on Sunday, and Six Ounces cafe in Christchurch on Wednesday.

They promise an intimate evening full of stories, darkness and hope, with a set list comprising mostly of their original songs.

Liautaud is a singer-songwriter who spent her early years between the eastern city of France, Strasbourg, and New York, including a few years in Liverpool in the United Kingdom. She then became a regular in the Paris music before moving to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, local musician Hattaway has has earned an international reputation for sweltering hooks, high-kicks, and raw, emotional narratives. He has released four studio albums with his band Adam Hattaway and the Haunters.

Tickets $20 from Under The Radar or available at the door.