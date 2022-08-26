What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Cinderella

The team behind 2019’s Hansel & Gretel have returned to the Isaac Theatre Royal with a new ballet.

Cinderella opened on Thursday and runs until Sunday, August 28.

It’s choreographed by master storyteller Loughlan Prior to a new score by Claire Cowan and with designs by Emma Kingsbury.

The production is described as a “thoroughly modern” version – a “sparky, stylish twist on the class tale”.

“Cinderella is a stargazer, a dreamer and a unique spirit who finds herself in the wrong story,” Prior says.

“Set within an enormous, embroidered tapestry, the ballet is a kaleidoscopic collision of detail and colour, illustrating a timely twist on the classic tale.”

Tickets from Ticketek.

Extravangaza

On Friday, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra is promising “all the pomp and grandeur of a night out in 17th century Europe” with its show Extravaganza.

The evening will feature several works from French Baroque composer Jean-Baptiste Lully, known for his “comédie-balle” – a genre fusing comedy with music and dance. Works from fellow French Baroque composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier, known for his religious music, will also feature.

The performance features award-winning violinist Yuka Eguchi of Japan, and is directed by Finnish soloist Vesa-Matti Leppännen.

The performance kicks off at 7.30pm at the James Hay Theatre.

All Blacks vs the Pumas

The All Blacks return to Christchurch on Saturday for the first time in five years, taking on Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff The All Blacks, led by captain Sam Cane, will meet Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday for the first of two NZ tests.

It's the first of two tests against the Pumas in New Zealand, the second behing held at FMG Stadium Waikato on September 3.

A 20,300-strong crowd is expected in Christchurch, with the 17,000 permanent seats and a temporary stand holding 3300 fans expected to sell out.

Tickets from allblacks.com

Enterprising youngsters

The Young Enterprise Scheme encourages New Zealand’s youngest entrepreneurs to create sustainable and innovative products or services and set up real businesses to find solutions to modern problems.

More than 700 students have formed 179 teams this year (last year 600 students participated).

Alden Williams/Stuff A group of Cashmere High School students took out the Young Enterprise Scheme in 2019 with their ice-cold sport strapping tape, Pivot. Pictured in 2019: Luisa Birkenhake, 17, and Josh Dalley, 18, are two of the four winners.

A market at Tūranga Plaza (60 Cathedral Square) from 10am to 2pm on Sunday will feature 26 stalls, allowing the students to showcase and sell their new products.

Prizes will be given to the best market stallholders.

Entry is free.

24-Hour Swim Challenge

A team of lifeguards will raise funds for St John by swimming 500km – about 20,000 laps – in just 24 hours.

Christchurch City Council lifeguard supervisor Martin D’Orso is spearheading the 24-Hour Swim Challenge after organising similar events in Queenstown.

The event will be held at the Graham Condon Recreation and Sport Centre from 12pm on September 3 to 12pm on September 4.

The pool will be open for public admission, but a couple of lanes will be set aside for swimmers taking part in the challenge.

“Anyone can participate in the challenge and there’s no minimum amount of laps that you need to complete,” D’Orso says.

Stuff Lifeguards will lead the 24-Hour Swim Challenge, raising funds for St John, at Graham Condon Recreation and Sport Centre on September 3 and 4.

The team wants to raise $5000 for St John.

“The 24-Hour Swim Challenge is a great way for our team to give back to St John – an organisation that is always there when we need them. It is a small way that we can say thank you for all they do for our communities,’’ council recreation, sports and events head Nigel Cox says.

“Hopefully Christchurch residents will get behind the challenge so we can smash the fundraising target.’’

Donations can be made online through Givealittle or by making a cash donation on the day.

Any groups wanting to help with the challenge should email martin.martinezdorso@ccc.govt.nz

Macbeth

An acclaimed Verdi opera, based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, will be at the Isaac Theatre Royal for two nights in October as part of a New Zealand tour.

The show by Netia Jones, and conducted by Brad Cohen, has an all New Zealand cast singing in Italian with English surtitles​.

Tickets are selling fast through Ticketek for the three-hour show in Christchurch on October 20 and 22.

MICHAL KLAJBAN The Christchurch Town Hall will mark 50 years with a special black-tie gala on October 1.

50 years of Christchurch’s Town Hall

A special gala ball will be held at the Christchurch Town Hall on October 1 to celebrate 50 years since the city icon opened.

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and The Eastern and Friends will perform songs from 50 years of performing acts at the Town Hall, such as Tom Petty, U2, Santana, Smashing Pumpkins, Norah Jones and Crowded House.

Organisers say the black-tie event will be a “true celebration of one of Ōtautahi, Christchurch’s most loved places”.

Venues Ōtautahi executive chef Dan Shanks and the culinary team will serve canapes, bowls, desserts, and beverages throughout the evening, using produce and suppliers from Canterbury.

Tickets – $230 from Ticketek – give you four hours of entertainment and local beverage and cuisine offerings, plus 10% of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Christchurch City Mission.

supplied The New Zealand String Quartet is the country's premiere chamber ensemble and the only full-time string quartet.

More lunchtime entertainment in the Great Hall

The New Zealand String Quarter will take to the Great Hall stage at Christchurch’s Art Centre on Monday at 1.10pm.

Celebrating its 35th season in 2022, the quartet has an established international reputation for its insightful interpretations and compelling communication.

The quartet has an extensive, critically acclaimed discography and have proudly championed New Zealand music since their inception, premiering over 150 New Zealand works.

The event is part of the Great Hall Lunchtime Music series.

Tickets from artscentre.org.nz

John Dodgshun

Christchurch Organists' Association

Concert celebrating restored organ

Christ Church Cathedral director of music Dr John Linker will play an organ concert at St Paul's Trinity Pacific Church, on Fitzgerald Ave, at 1.30pm on Saturday, September 3.

The organ, built by celebrated English organ builder William Hill in 1905, had been severely damaged in a fire that was deliberately lit in the original St Paul's church.

It has since been fully restored to its former glory by the South Island Organ Co Ltd.

The concert is presented under the auspices of the Christchurch Organists' Association. Tickets $10 on the door.