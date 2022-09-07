Better by Bike: Cycle-friendly cafes in Christchurch

Cycling can be as much about catchup up with friends as it is about the exercise and cafes can be the perfect place to meet up at the beginning or the end to regroup and refuel.

What makes for a cycle-friendly cafe?

Location, location, location.

While some cafes have made headlines for their efforts to dissuade cyclists visiting – claiming the sight of middle-aged men in lycra (Mamils) could offend other customers – most are very welcoming of cyclists.

And a growing number are making a real effort to attract cyclists, knowing they can be loyal customers.

The first feature of a cycle-friendly cafe is to provide somewhere bikes can be safely locked while their owners relax over their flat whites.

READ MORE:

* The Christchurch elders who forgot to retire

* Stuff's pick of dog-friendly Christchurch cafes... and cakes

* Lycra, cyclists and cafes: acceptable or controversial?

* The rise of the MAMIL - divisive or deterrence?



An outdoor area can be an attractive option for sweaty, cleat-wearing riders, while an informal atmosphere can make them feel more comfortable.

However, the single most important factor is location – a cafe at the start or finish of a ride offers a place to meet fellow cyclists before the ride or regroup at the end.

And an attractive location is a bonus. Who doesn’t want to cycle somewhere with a view?

Luckily there is no shortage of great cafes for cyclists in Christchurch.

Zeroes, Cashmere Rd

SUPPLIED Zeroes cafe at the base of Cashmere Hill has all the essentials for a cycle-friendly spot.

Zeroes is one of the city’s best known places for cyclists and walkers to meet. Nestled at the base of Cashmere hill, it makes a great jumping off point for a hill ride, and its river view makes for the perfect place to relax at the end of a workout.

It also has a large 20-berth cycle rack and plenty of outdoor tables, often filled with helmet-bearing customers.

Lynton Robinson, owner for the last 21 years, says while cyclists are a highly visible group at Zeroes, they make up less than 20% of its customers, with local families and players from the nearby tennis club also regulars.

Despite this, he says cyclists – like all customers – are very welcome.

Robinson, himself a former mountain biker, also offers a high pressure pump and inner tubes for sale to help with any cycling emergencies. What more could you want?

The Raspberry Cafe, Tai Tapu

The Raspberry Cafe is another long-established favourite. It is about 20km from the city centre so ideally located for a half-way recharge for anyone pedalling from Christchurch.

As its name suggests, it is all about the berries. Located on a berry farm you can eat your fill of its famed cakes and then buy punnets of berries fresh or frozen to take home.

It is surely unrivalled in the size and beauty of its garden area, where large tables offer plenty of room for bunches of cyclists to relax and put their cleats up.

Adventure Park Cafe

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The cafe at the base of the Christchurch Adventure Park is popular with mountain bikers, but welcomes all.

This one is almost too obvious to mention, but surely no list of cycle-friendly cafes could be complete without it.

The large cafe is nestled in a pine forest at the base of the chairlift, which whisks cyclists to the top of a growing spiderweb of trails which swoop down the hillside into the valley.

The cafe’s spacious deck is typically busy with mountain bikers taking a break from their adventures but the food is good enough to attract locals not tempted by the bike park.

As you would expect, the menu includes energy-replenishing chips, burgers and pizza, but offers vegan and gluten-free options, including a jackfruit burger, a rice-based Buddha bowl and kumara or cauliflower salads.

It is also licensed, though caution is advised if you have a long way to pedal home.

Sign Of The Kiwi

Joseph Johnson/STUFF/Stuff Cyclists and walkers flock to the Sign of the Kiwi cafe on sunny days.

Sitting atop Cashmere hill, the Sign of the Kiwi is a mecca for exercisers of all kinds. Parking is limited so far better to arrive on foot or wheel, as many do. The cycle parking across the road is often full.

The location is an obvious drawcard, boasting views across the city to the Southern Alps, and with an abundance of off-road walking tracks and hilly cycling options.

The coffee is also excellent – you can even store your keep-cup on its mug wall – and the date scones quite irresistible.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF.CO.NZ Sign of the Kiwi cafe, on the Port Hills, has stopped using disposable cups, instead encouraging customers to use their "mug wall'.

Scarborough Fare, Sumner

Location is the trump card for this beachside cafe. In front of it is surf and sand, behind is an enormous playground and water play area, so it’s an ideal place for families to hang out while they wait for food to be served or for cycling whānau to finish their ride.

Or avoid the wait altogether and go direct to the window for ice-creams and takeaway coffee.

Outdoor tables also make this a good place to keep an eye on your bike while refuelling.

For those with a motor, Scarborough Fare has a free-to-use outside plug where electric bike users are welcome to recharge their batteries.

The yet-to-be-complete Coastal Pathway ends at Scarborough so this will truly become a destination cafe for many cyclists expected to use it each year.

Fava, St Martins

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Fava cafe in St Martins is near Rapaki Track and Huntsbury hill, both popular with cyclists.

Another cafe where cyclists are highly visible is Fava. Like Zeroes, it is nestled at the bottom of the Port Hills, handy for Rapaki and Huntsbury tracks.

Its location means it is always busy at weekends with walkers, runners and cyclists, with its large bike rack overflowing and outdoor tables often packed with punters in active wear.

Whether you arrive by bike or foot, come with an appetite. Fava does an awesome brunch (including gluten-free and vegan options), though its cabinet food can be hard to resist and a good option if you can’t linger.

There are always newspapers to read and a toy corner for its youngest customers.

Which is your favourite cafe to visit by bike? Reply in the comments section below or email your nominations to reporters@press.co.nz. Biketober is also seeking nominations.