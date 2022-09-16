What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Learn all about electric cars at the Take Charge Christchurch Expo this weekend.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Do you have an event coming up? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Take Charge Christchurch Expo

More than 50 electric cars, vans, motorcycles, mopeds, off-roaders and a ute will be on show in Christchurch this weekend at what organisers say will be New Zealand’s largest display of new battery electric vehicle technology.

The Take Charge Christchurch Expo will be at Te Pae convention centre on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Brands represented include Audi, BMW, BYD, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Peugeot, Polestar, Porsche, Subaru, Tesla, Volkswagen, and LDV.

READ MORE:

* Watch Christchurch mayoral hopefuls David Meates and Phil Mauger live in a Stuff-Te Pūtahi debate

* Electric truck swaps battery faster than it takes to fill a tank

* How to build a truly zero-emissions car



The expo comes as Christchurch City Council works to halve our district’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (excluding methane, which has a 25% reduction target).

“On-road petrol and diesel transportation makes up approximately 36% of our district’s emissions so it is critical that we are making the move to zero exhaust emission vehicles as soon as possible as well as using other modes of zero emission transportation,” a spokesperson said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayoral candidates Phil Mauger and David Meates will meet again at Stuff’s live debate on Friday.

Mayoral hopefuls face-off in Stuff-Te Pūtahi debate

A debate between Christchurch’s two leading mayoral candidates Phil Mauger and David Meates will be livestreamed on Stuff on Friday – the day voting opens in local body elections.

The two hopefuls will be asked to outline their plans for Christchurch in a live discussion to be hosted by The Press editor Kamala Hayman and Te Pūtahi director Jessica Halliday.

Tickets to see the debate in person at Tūranga are free through Eventbrite, but bookings are essential as seating is limited.

People can also watch the one-hour event live online at press.co.nz/mayoral-debate from 5.30pm.

Supplied Mother of All Cleanups is back in Christchurch, after being forced online in 2020.

Clean Up Week

Volunteers will be cleaning up the country during Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s annual Clean Up Week.

Starting on Saturday, Kiwis will get out into their local communities to pick up litter.

Last year, more than 30,000 volunteers across the country collected about 300 tonnes of rubbish across an area equivalent to 2589 rugby fields.

Local events include a cleanup at the Ashley Rakahuri River in North Canterbury from 10am to 1pm on Sunday. Meet at the rest area just after the SH1 bridge over the river.

Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, weather appropriate clothes and sunscreen, and bring water and snacks. Take gloves and buckets if you have them.

In Christchurch, Keep St Albans Beautiful is encouraging locals to organise their own cleanup events throughout the week, while Wheeler Motor Company will be cleaning up the city on Saturday (meet at 171 Moorhouse Ave at 10am) and volunteers will be cleaning up the Avondale red zone on September 22 (meet on Briarmont St for a 10am start).

Annie Spratt/Unsplash Make the most of spring’s arrival at Lincoln’s Botanical Expo on Saturday and Sunday.

Spring’s blooming

Celebrate spring at the Botanical Expo in Lincoln this weekend.

The event promises to be bursting with spring flowers, alpine plants and floral designs by enthusiasts from the NZ Alpine Society, South Island Daffodil Growers and Canterbury Floral Art.

Press columnist Julia Atkinson-Dunn will be the keynote speaker (tickets $10 through Eventbrite), daffodil growers will compete for best in show, workshops will teach visitors about a range of topics – from seed growing to garden design – and there will be stalls offering rare and unusual plants, bulbs, books and garden paraphernalia.

The expo is at the Lincoln Event Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, on Saturday from 1pm to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Entry is $5, children under 15 free.

Vintage Fest NZ

The Lincoln Event Centre is also hosting Vintage Fest NZ next Saturday, September 24.

This year’s theme is wartime and the victory era.

A pre-1969 vintage and classic vehicle show will give awards to the best British, American, Australia and European cars, and the inaugural Miss Vintage Australasia will be crowned.

There’ll also be a best dressed competition for men, women and children, vintage and creative stalls and food trucks, military displays from the victory era, photography sets, and live music by The Starlets during the day and Dee May & The Saints at the 1940s-style evening dance event, with all proceeds going to Te Kiwi Māia military charity.

General admission is $20, and tickets to the evening dance are $35. See vintagefest.co.nz for more.

Supplied Pianist Nicholas Young will perform at the Great Hall, at Christchurch’s Arts Centre, on September 26.

Great Hall concert series continues

Concerts at the Arts Centre of Christchurch’s Great Hall continue this month with the John Bevin Jazz Trio playing at 1.10pm on Monday.

On the following Monday (September 26) – Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day – pianist Nicholas Young will perform Fryderyk Chopin’s Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23, Alan Griffiths’ Reverie I & Reverie II and Franz Schubert’s Fantasy in C ‘Wanderer’, D760.

Since winning his first piano competition at the age of 6, Young has gained national and international recognition as one of Australia’s leading visionary pianists.

He has travelled the world competing and performing to appreciative audiences.

Tickets available from artscentre.org.nz