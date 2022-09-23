What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Christchurch's connection with Antactica will be celebrated during the 11-day Days of Ice festival starting September 29. (File photo)

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

An action-packed spring and summer is in store for Cantabrians as the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions allows a big line-up of events to go ahead with certainty.

Christchurch City Council events and arts manager Lucy Blackmore said a big summer season packed with exciting community events was ahead.

“There’s been a lot of disruption over the past couple of years, so we’re thrilled to have more certainty as we plan for the warmer months ahead.”

The fun begins this month with the Days of Ice festival celebrating Christchurch’s connection with Antartica.

The 11-day series of events and activities begins on September 29 and includes polar films, children's activities, exhibitions, guest speakers and virtual experiences.

For sport fans, the T20 Tri-series between the Blackcaps, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be at Hagley Oval from October 7 to 14, and the Fast5 Netball World Series will be at Christchurch Arena on November 5 and 6.

Cup and Show Week events return in the second week of November, including races at Addington and Riccarton, as well as the popular New Zealand Agricultural Show.

Summer events kick off with the Christmas Family Festival at Victoria Square on December 4.

It’s a new event for the whole family to “get everyone in the festive spirit”, Blackmore said.

“The good times roll through to our New Years’ Eve party in North Hagley Park.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Kite Day will return to New Brighton Beach in February 2023.

“The NYE22 event is headlined by Dragon, who will be playing their hits like April Sun in Cuba and Rain as we ring in the New Year.”

Sparks, featuring the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and other performers, will return in January – it’s 40th anniversary.

“We’re working out some special ways to mark the occasion – watch this space,” Blackmore said.

The Summer Sundays concert series and Summer Theatre events at the Botanic Gardens will run through January and February.

The summer events season is rounded out with Kite Day at New Brighton Beach on February 4.

Several of these events – including the New Year’s Eve concert, Kite Day and Summer Theatre – are returning after being cancelled last summer due to Covid.

“We’re full steam ahead and look forward to sharing more details about all the fun, fabulous events we have coming up as we get closer to summer,” Blackmore said.

Supplied Riccarton Players presents Godspell - The Musical from October 6 to 15.

Godspell

Riccarton Players will return to the musical genre for its final production of the year.

Godspell, created 50 years ago in New York, is based on a book by John-Michael Tebelak that tells the gospel of St Matthews by a group of people who help Jesus Christ teach different parables through games, songs, and storytelling.

It features an eclectic mix of comedy, song and dance – with styles ranging from pop to vaudeville – as the cast chronicles Jesus’ life.

Christchurch’s production lifts the story out of its specific origins in the 1970s to focus on the timeless value of community building, and how stories have the power to uplift and inspire all.

Godspell is at the Drama Theatre at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School in Merival from October 6 to 15.

Tickets cost $15 to $35 by booking online at riccartonplayers.co.nz or phoning 03 338 4699.

Supplied The turnout at Food Truck Alley's launch weekend in March at the Mt. Pleasant Community Centre caught most of the vendors off guard.

Food Truck Alley returns

The popular Food Truck Alley opens back up this Sunday – the first day of daylight saving – after a winter hiatus.

It promises local food trucks, live music, free parking and playground access.

Visitors can enjoy Korean and Belgian cuisine, salads from the Butchers Wife, stuff spuds, and fish dishes.

The foodie event first launched in March and vendors were caught off guard by the huge crowd that came.

The next Sunday, vendors like Empire Chicken's Jayden Stewart returned with plenty of food for the masses.

Food Truck Alley returns to Mt Pleasant Community Centre, 3 McCormacks Bay Rd, on Sundays from 4pm to 8pm. The market will shift to Mondays on long weekends, except for this weekend, when there is a holiday on Monday to mark the Queen’s death.

