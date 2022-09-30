What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch - Celebrating Antarctica, adventures by bike and a gastronomic delight

Christchurch is hosting a festival of cycling in October.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Biketober Festival of Cycling

Starting on Saturday, Biketober is a month-long festival that celebrates riding a bike. There are events almost daily and all over Christchurch. If you can pedal it, you are part of it.

Events include bike maintenance workshops, group rides along cycleways, riversides and coastal paths. A Biketober Rave on October 29 encourages riders to decorate their bikes and join in to pedal along to some uplifting beats.

There is also a protest event on October 15, which will see riders in bridal wear cycle a combined total of 1445 km, the length of the Vietnam/Chinese border, to raise awareness of human trafficking and forced marriage in the region. See biketoberchch.nz for more details.

Days of Ice

Ōtautahi Christchurch is one of only ﬁve Antarctic Gateway cities in the world.

To celebrate the opening of the Antarctic summer science season, there are 11 “Days of Ice” events and activities to celebrate the city’s unique connections with Antarctica.

On Saturday families can be inspired by local Antarctic experts and scientists or just cuddle a husky dog at the market square in the Arts Centre, with loads of activities and competitions.

The Explore Antarctica fun day includes a Dinosaurs of Antarctica movie, interactive exhibition stalls from local Antarctic organisations, food trucks and “Antarctic ice-creams”.

Dozens more events are running up to October 9, including an exhibition of Antarctic-themed artwork, a drawing competition and an Antarctic treasure hunt.

Supplied Days of Ice – dozens of events over 11 days – celebrates Christchurch’s links to Antarctica.

Waka Race on the Ōtākaro Avon River

Christchurch is hosting the inaugural New Zealand Sail GP event in Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour in March, with limited tickets on sale to the public from 9am on Tuesday.

On Saturday SailGP stars Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will be in Christchurch to meet members of the public and take part in a friendly waka race on the Ōtākaro-Avon River.

The pair will battle it out on the water from 10.30am, paddling from near the Edmonds Band Rotunda to finish near the Margaret Mahy playground, before being around to meet the crowds and answer questions.

Night market at Ferrymead

Take a night off cooking on Saturday and instead enjoy a family outing at Ferrymead Heritage Park’s night market.

There will be food vendors, craft beer and cider, live music, face painting and stalls, as well as the opportunity to ride the historic trams and check out all the other attractions at Ferrymead

The park is open from 4pm to 8pm, admission $2.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Yusuf Islam's Peace Train will run in the Botanic Gardens from Sunday.

Ride the Peace Train

The Peace Train, a miniature train gifted to Christchurch by Yusuf Islam, the artist formerly known as Cat Stevens, after the 2019 mosque attacks , will operate from Christchurch’s Botanic Gardens from Sunday.

Rides are free and run from the old Tea Kiosk, next to the children's playground.

The train operates between 10am and 2pm.

Adapt2BottleLake

For 82 years the historic New Zealand Road Relay Championships has been running from the Sign of the Tākahe to Akaroa.

But just a week before almost 200 teams were to descend on Christchurch it was forced to be re-routed because of “evolving road safety regulations”.

Organisers rushed to rearrange, and it will now take place at Bottle Lake Forest on north-east Christchurch on Saturday.

Competitors will now run 8km laps on flat and hilly terrain, adding up to a total of 64km, more than 10km short of the original trail.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on the runners from the side of Landfill Rd, with some limited space to set up camp chairs, as long as they don’t impede the runners. The event starts at 8.30am and is expected to continue until mid-afternoon.

Ko TÄne/Supplied Sailors Blair Tuke and Peter Burling will race a waka on the Ōtākaro-Avon River as part of publicity for the Sail GP event.

4 Paws Marathon

The annual 4 Paws Marathon will be held on Sunday, also at Bottle Lake Forest event.

Billed as a celebration of “exercise as medicine” and a salute to human’s best friend and loyal exercise ally, the off-road event offers ranging from 2.4km up to half-marathon and marathon distances.

Human runners are encouraged to accompany their four-legged competitors – but those wanting to run without dogs are also welcome.

New pump track at McLeans Forest

A new pump track and drag strip will be officially opened on Sunday at McLeans Forest. The launch day will include bike races, prizes, track demonstrations and a sausage sizzle.

The new pump track is designed for riders to practise their pumping, cornering and jumping skills, while the drag strip includes multiple rollers and is wide enough for two riders to test their skills side-by-side.

Races for fastest lap, longest pump (no pedalling), and drag races will take place throughout the day. Regional park rangers will award prizes to race winners and will also hand out spot prizes on the day.

Experienced mountain bike riders from the Christchurch Singletrack Club will demonstrate how to use the pump track at about 10am, 11am, noon and 1pm.

The free sausage sizzle will be held between 11am and 2pm.

McLeans Forest, part of Waimakariri River Regional Park, is already a popular destination for mountain bikers, boasting 17km of mountain bike loops suitable for all ages and abilities. There are also 11km of walking and running tracks.

Supplied Environment Canterbury will officially open the new pump track and drag strip at McLeans Forest on Sunday.

Sounds of the sax

Wile your lunchtime away on Monday with some smooth sax sounds at Christchurch’s Arts Centre.

The six-strong Aeolus Saxophone Collective, led by Mark Hobson and with special guests Alison Holden (piano), Craig Bradfield (bassoon) and Rebecca Nelson (soprano), will play chamber music on the Great Hall stage.

This concert is part of the Great Hall lunchtime concert series, showcasing a renowned local, national and international artists performing in a beautiful heritage venue.

This concert is part of the Great Hall lunchtime concert series, showcasing a renowned local, national and international artists performing in a beautiful heritage venue.

Dine out in style in North Canterbury

Indulge your palate with the tastes of North Canterbury – the region is hosting a gastronomic adventure throughout October, with restaurants and eateries creating dishes with local ingredients.

Punters are encouraged to taste and rank dishes, and the person who rates the most dishes wins a local luxury package.