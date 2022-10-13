What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch

The Kate Sheppard National Memorial, on Oxford Tce, honours the life of one of New Zealand’s leading campaigners for women's suffrage.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Canterbury Home Show

The Canterbury Home Show is on from Friday to Sunday at the Christchurch Arena. More than 150 exhibitors will be on hand to share advice, new products and design trends. See, try and buy all the latest home improvement products. Entry and parking are free. The show is open from 10am to 5pm. Visit canterburyhomeshow.co.nz for more information.

Pomeroy’s pub turns 21

Pomeroy’s Old Brewery Inn will celebrate 21 years of business with a festival from 12pm to 11pm on Saturday. Live music from 2pm to 10pm, with festive food and an outside bar providing mulled wine, slushies and other treats. Twenty-one breweries are also brewing a special birthday beer to be released on the day. Everyone welcome.

Kate Sheppard tour

Hear what life was like for women in Kate Sheppard’s time during a tour held on Sunday. Listen to a ‘votes for women’ piano suite, see pictures and cartoons from the campaign and then tour Christchurch by bus to see places associated with Kate Sheppard. Walk in her garden, lay a flower on her grave and hear her opponent “King Dick” Seddon oppose votes for women.

The tour starts and ends at the WEA at 59 Gloucester St, from 9.45am to 3pm. Book at eventfinda.co.nz/2022/tour-christchurch-with-kate-sheppard, tickets cost $33 plus booking fee.

MICHAL KLAJBAN The Town Hall restoration saw an award for architects Warren and Mahoney.

Celebrate Christchurch Town Hall’s 50th Anniversary

A fun-filled family day will be held on Sunday, October 23, to celebrate 50 years of Christchurch Town Hall. Watch live circus performers, magicians, a stilt walker and more from 10am to 2.15pm, or take a free guided tour running every 30 minutes.

Children can watch Movie Music and Moving Lightshow all day in the Victoria Room, while Music with Michal, New Zealand Children’s Entertainer of the Year 2022 will perform in the Avon Room.

For the adults, Jeff Clark’s Story Vending Machine is on from 10am to 1pm, while Christchurch Big Band Festival performers will start at 11am. The Big Band Festival will also be on at Victoria Square, with food trucks and the Town Hall cafe open for drinks and ice cream.

A “super-chill” musical lunch

The Arts Centre will see talented vocalist Alice Tanner play with guitarist Heather Webb at the Great Hall on Monday lunchtime.

The pair will be joined by Mike Story on bass, Doug Brush on percussion and Mark Menzies on violin, as they play music influenced by Sampha, Moses Sumney, Aaron Parks and the great Joni Mitchell

The concert is at 1.10pm, for information emai concertsforchristchurch@gmail.com, while tickets are from www.artscentre.org.nz

Second Company presents Sit, Sit

Sit, Sit is a one-hour show of everyday actions framed as music. Enjoy an evening of performances by composers from around the world, plus a new piece made by Second Company. Held on Saturday from 7pm at the Arts Centre Common Room. Pay what you can between $5 and $25.

A classical concert to mark 150 years since Polish people arrived in Christchurch will be held at The Piano on Friday.

Special concert to mark 150 years since Polish people first settled in NZ

A special classical concert is being held to mark 150 years since Polish people first settled in Christchurch.

From Poland with Music will see a quintet of classical musicians performing works from Polish composers like Frédéric Chopin and Henryk Wieniawski at The Piano on Friday.

Dorota Szymanka-Prokop, who chairs the Between the Waters Polish Legacy in New Zealand Trust, said the evening of music would educate and entertain.

“Each piece of music will be introduced with a bit of a story to educate the audience about the music,’’ she said.

She said the group featured Christchurch Symphony Orchestra violinist Laura Barton, who is of Polish descent, and her mother pianist Helena Sowinski.

The quintet will also perform a piece by Ukrainian composer Myroslav Skoryk as an act of solidarity with the war-torn nation.

The first Polish colonists arrived in Lyttelton on the Friedeburg ship in August 1872, with many getting assisted passage from the Government.

Many Polish families settled in Marshland and helped drain the swampy ground so it could be farmed. Polish families still own farm shops along Marshland Rd in operation today.

In 2017, the Polish role in cultivating Marshland was recognised by naming a street in a new post-earthquake subdivision in the suburb Polish Settlers Place.

Christchurch Heritage Festival

Celebrate and explore the heritage of Christchurch’s communities and learn about the places and events that have helped shape the city with more than two weeks of walks, talks, open days and exhibitions.

The theme of this year’s festival, running from Friday until October 24, is Our Stories - Milestones and Moments, and provides an opportunity to celebrate and remember the moments – large and small, public and private – that link the past to the present.

There are dozens of events, from photo hunts and family history days to walks around cemeteries and tours of Ngaio Marsh house.

For a full run-down of events, visit www.ccc.govt.nz/news-and-events/whats-on, or pick up a guide from local libraries, service centres or cafes.

Crater Rim

Visiting runners are likely to set the pace in the 83 kilometre Crater Rim Ultra race on Christchurch's Port Hills on Sunday.

This is the first year in its 21-year history the Crater Rim Ultra has staged an 83km race as well as races over shorter distances.

The new race will double as Athletics New Zealand's long-distance trail running championships and the Oceania championships. Nearly 550 people will compete in races over 83km, 53km, 30km, 22km and 10km.

Save a life

Ever wondered if you could step up to save a life? A free 3 Steps for Life public training session will be held at Eastgate Mall on Sunday from 11am to 2pm for Shocktober/ Restart a Heart Day.

In 2021, more than 2000 New Zealanders suffered a cardiac arrest in the community, with only 11% surviving. Delivered by Volunteer Community Educators, this programme is designed to give New Zealanders the confidence and knowledge around basic CPR and AED training. Participants do not gain certification after sessions but are encouraged to become a GoodSAM (Good Smartphone Activated Medic) responder through the GoodSAM app.