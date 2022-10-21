What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this Labour Weekend

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch’s Big Band Festival is back with a bang, with 60 performances over the long weekend.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Christchurch Big Band Festival

Get ready for a weekend of jazz to echo out across Ōtautahi – the Big Band Festival is back.

The only big band festival in New Zealand, Christchurch will host more than 300 musicians and 20-odd groups in 60 performances over the long weekend, bringing the sweet melodies of the 1920s jazz heyday of Louis Armstrong to the swing era of Glen Miller and modern funk and pop to the city.

There are free events, a ticketed gala concert, workshops, jam sessions, a ball and more.

Friday will see school bands playing outside Riverside Market, including Invercargill’s Southland Youth Jazz Band, while on Saturday there is free music next to Te Pae, a ticketed event at Fat Eddie’s and a band on the tram.

Sunday will see a jazz parade kick off at Victoria Sq and big bands performing as part of the Town Hall’s 50th anniversary celebrations, while on Monday 12 bands will play for six hours in the Botanic Gardens.

For more information, visit www.chchbigbandfest.com.

Gerard Smyth/Frank Film Original Christchurch Town Hall architect Sir Miles Warren tours the restored Christchurch Town Hall ahead of its reopening. (Video first published February 2019)

Town Hall turns 50

It may have been regarded as an “old dunger’ after the earthquakes, but Christchurch’s beloved Town Hall is now celebrating its 50th birthday, and a series of events is lined up to mark the occasion on Sunday.

Clowns, magicians, jugglers and stilt walkers will perform circus tricks, kids can enjoy movie music and a lightshow, there will be guided tours every 30 minutes and a “vending machine” that makes up stories on the spot.

A trio of big bands will also swing out some jazz, while the auditorium will host an organ recital.

Food trucks will be outside; the event runs from 10am to 3pm.

Masterful miniatures

Life in miniature goes on show with a display by New Zealand’s talented model-makers all Labour weekend.

Detailed doll houses, scenes, and vehicles – some familiar, some historical or fantasy – are on display from 10am to 4pm Saturday to Monday, at Silhouette Studios, 6 Sheffield Cres, Burnside.

Entry is $5 for adults, and a gold coin for children. The event also has 21 sales tables selling everything needed for this hobby, which has received a big boost this year from the Great Big Tiny Design Challenge series being shown on television.

Supplied The logo of Voices of the Ukrainian Soul in the style of Van Gogh. It has the colours of Ukraine’s flag, represented by yellow sunflowers and the blue sky.

Voices of the Ukrainian Soul

Voices of the Ukrainian Soul, an exhibition and concert, will be held on Saturday at Rārākau: Riccarton Centre at 199 Clarence Street, from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

The ordeal of the war in Ukraine has caused great suffering for Ukrainian people for eight months. The exhibition will acquaint Kiwis with the rich culture of Ukraine, which has become one of the victims of the war.

Among the photos on display will be those by Vladimir Fomin, a 63-year-old Ukrainian Kiwi from Hanmer Springs who was badly injured after returning to his homeland earlier this year to help.

Organised by Ukrainians living in the South Island, the event is a fundraiser to help injured Ukrainian children. Artworks, craft and food will be on sale (cash only), while entry is by koha/donation.

Joe Allison/Getty Images George Bridge charges forward during the NPC quarter-final between Canterbury and Northland earlier this month.

Canterbury go for NPC title

All Blacks wing George Bridge will cap a decade in Christchurch as he aims to help his team win a 15th title when they take on Wellington in the NPC final at Orangetheory Stadium on Saturday.

Only Auckland have won more, and Bridge – off to play for Montpellier next season after falling down the pecking order in the eyes of the All Blacks selectors – will have a last hurrah with the team he helped to the title in 2016 and 2017.

The game kicks off at 7.05pm, with live updates on Stuff.

Diwali 2022

Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, is being celebrated at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Saturday this year, hosted by the Indian Social and Cultural Club between 1pm and 10pm.

The event had more than 20,000 spectators in 2020 before falling foul of Covid last year.

Now it’s back, with food from all corners of India, trade stalls, performances and fireworks.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF This Angora goat wanted to know what all the fuss was about at last year’s Rangiora A&P show.

Rangiora Show Day

For 150 years town and country have come together to celebrate rural traditions, and once again the Northern A&P Association is organising the Rangiora Show.

Held on Friday and Saturday at the Rangiora Showground Oval, it will attract competitors and visitors from across the region and South Island.

Friday will see some of Canterbury’s best equestrian talent on display, while the full show on Saturday will have everything from dog trials and dance competitions to shearing, wood chopping and livestock competitions.

For more information, visit www.northernaandp.co.nz/therangiorashow.

SUPPLIED The annual Pink Ribbon Walk raises funds to promote breast health awareness and for the Breast Cancer Foundation’s work to prevent breast cancer deaths.

Get into your pink stride

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is calling on people in Christchurch to “walk for the ones you love” at the city’s pinkest fundraising walk next week.

The Christchurch Pink Ribbon Walk is taking place at North Hagley Park on October 30, the annual fundraising event to celebrate breast cancer survivors, remember those who have been lost and promote breast health awareness.

Each year about 385 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Canterbury, and it is the leading cause of death for Kiwi women under the age of 65.

New this year is the Pink Ribbon Walk Challenge, which involves people wallking 350,000 steps around their neighbourhoods for the 3500 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year in New Zealand.

For tickets and more information, visit www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz.

Getty Images Get your ghoulish outfits at the ready – Halloween is around the corner.

Trick or Treat at Riverside

If you don’t fancy knocking on random doors to try your trick or treat luck this year, perhaps head to Riverside Market with the kids instead.

Buy a trick or treat bag at the door for $5, and youngsters will get a card to take around to different stalls to collect a spooky treat.

There are prizes for the scariest costumes. The spooktacular runs from 4pm to 6pm on October 31 – for more, visit www.riverside.nz/events/halloween.