What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend

Some 8500 Cantabrians joined together to enjoy a day of Scottish inspired fun at the 10th Hororata Highland Games in 2020. The event returns to the Hororata Domain this Saturday.

Hororata Highland Games

After missing out last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Hororata community is more than ready to bring the popular Hororata Highland Games back to Canterbury this Saturday.

The 11th games promise to be one of the biggest Scottish gatherings in the southern hemisphere.

There will be 20 pipe bands from around the South Island, 29 New Zealand and international heavy athletes, 90 highland dancers, 25 clans, 120 stalls, 230 volunteers and an expected crowd of 10,000 people.

“Our community just loves converting the Hororata Domain into the Scottish Highlands for a day and it is exciting to be coming back so strong,” event manager Cindy Driscoll said.

“We have never had this many pipe bands entered; the massed bands march past at lunchtime is going to be powerful and moving. The field of heavy athletes, both men and women, is outstanding, with competitors from Australia travelling to take on the Kiwis, it will be a clash of the Titans.”

Visitors can have a go themselves at anything from tossing a caber to hurling a haggis, competing in tug o’ war, running a kilted mile or donning tartan for the best dressed lad and lassie.

“Families often say it is the one event everyone can enjoy together, right from toddlers to grandparents, and those in between, including teenagers, can find loads to experience,” Driscoll said.

“We also have musical performances, Scottish Country dancing and have-a-go bagpipes in amongst a huge range of quality market stalls, as well as over 30 food trucks. Don’t miss the haggis burgers or black pudding.”

The gates at the Hororata Domain, 45 minutes inland from Christchurch, open at 9am on Saturday. There are no gate sales, but online sales will be available on the day through Eventfinda, unless sold out prior. Kids under 16 are free.

Tracey Chatterton/Stuff Kea hut is one of Colin MacLaren’s well-known paintings.

Art show and auction

The Ferrymead Rotary Art Show and Auction takes place from Friday to Sunday at Club Redcliffs, 9 James St, Redcliffs.

The show features 31 local artists, including feature artist Colin MacLaren. Over 250 artworks will be available for sale.

An art show runs from 6pm to 9pm on Friday, with an auction at 7.30pm, with entry $10.

The show and sales continues on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 3pm each day, for a gold coin entry. For more information, visit www.ferrymeadrotary.org.nz

Ursula Bethell exhibition opens at Kate Sheppard House

An exhibition highlighting the life of the Canterbury poet and artist Ursula Bethell is opening at Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House, offering the rare opportunity to view examples of her work as an accomplished water-colour artist, alongside archival papers from her literary life.

Bethell, who died in 1945, is recognised as a pivotal figure in New Zealand literature and the Christchurch arts community.

She settled in New Zealand in 1924 with her lifelong companion Effie Pollen. Their house, Rise Cottage in Cashmere, was the focus of her first poetry collection, From a Garden in the Antipodes, published in 1929.

W S Baverstock/Stuff Ursula Bethell with her cat Michael in the garden of Rise Cottage.

The garden poems and watercolours are especially suited to the picturesque surrounds of Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House.

Curated by University of Canterbury archivist Erin Kimber, Ursula Bethell: A Fine and Private Place provides insight into the creative and domestic life of a woman who was intensely private, yet surrounded by a large circle of friends and admirers.

The exhibition, at 83 Clyde Rd in Ilam, features archival papers which in 2021 were inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Aotearoa New Zealand Register.

It opens on Friday and runs until December 4, 10am to 4pm every Wednesday to Sunday.

The long pathway for two sisters

Libby Taylor and Kate Hattaway, two sisters in their 60s, are walking and biking the length of Aotearoa to raise awareness about the negative ripple effects of sexual abuse.

The pair, themselves sexual abuse survivors, have decided that rather than dwelling on the past, they want to use their life experiences, energy and determination in a positive way.

They started their 2100km journey – the REOSA Walk – on October 1 in Cape Reinga and will end in Bluff mid-November.

They hope it will create hope, dispel loneliness and encourage understanding, to avoid the negative consequences sexual abuse can have.

The sisters are being supported by fellow abuse survivors and organisations working in that area.

On Friday, the pair will be walking in Hagley Park, at 9am. To find out more or join them, visit www.reosa.co.nz

Supplied Nor'west Brass and Fiesta Mexicana are hosting a experience of a Mexican-themed concert in Christchurch this Saturday.

A taste of Mexico

Join Nor'west Brass and Fiesta Mexicana and enjoy the experience of a Mexican themed concert, featuring Nor'west Brass band, Mariachi Sol de Canterbury and the spectacular dancers from MEXidaNZ.

With a focus on celebrating the day of the dead (dia de muertos), be entertained and learn about Mexico traditions and culture through music and dance.

Perfomances include Jarabe Tapatio (the Mexican Hat dance), La Bamba, Danzon 2, La Llorona and many more.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start at The Salvation Army, 853 Colombo St.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite

Keystone/Getty Images A concert in tribute to Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn will be performed at The Piano on Remembrance Day.

An ode to Dame Vera Lynn

She was the Forces’ Sweetheart and worked in the music industry for 96 years.

Now, on Remembrance Day, November 11, singer Vicki Lee will perform A Very Special Tribute to Dame Vera Lynn at The Piano in central Christchurch.

The concert will feature Dame Vera’s greatest hits of the 1940s, and over the two-hour show the audience will share the good times that were part of the musical memories of the wartime era.

Guests are encouraged to dress in the fashion of the period, with cash prizes for the best-dressed, and the audience will be given song sheets to enjoy a sing-a-long.

A member of the Defence Force wil also play The Last Post on the bugle.

The concert starts at 7pm, with tickets $45.

Take the plunge outdoors

It’s that time of year again – from next weekend Christchurch’s outdoor pools will be open to those who fancy splashing around in the sun or shivering on cool days.

The summer season begins from Saturday, November 12, with the Norman Kirk Memorial pool in Lyttelton, the Templeton pool, Te Hāpua Halswell pool, and Jellie Park pool in Burnside all open to those who want to stay cool and keep active over the warmer months.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Children will be able to dip and a dive at Christchurch’s outdoor pools from next weekend.

Families with young children will also be able to make a splash with the rest of the council paddling pools opening on the same day.

Waltham Pool will not open until early December as a new pool liner is being installed after a leak was discovered.

Find out more about your local Christchurch outdoor pools, including updates on pool party dates and opening hours.

Serenades, celebrating a decade

The Christchurch Youth Choir will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a concert at the Arts Centre’s Great Hall at 2pm on November 20.

The concert is inspired by the choir’s journey and that of the Christchurch community, and features selected new compositions by young Ōtautahi composers alongside well-loved classics.

The choir was set up in March 2012 to provide an opportunity for young singers aged 16 to 28 to sing in an environment with others of a similar age.

It also brought young people together in the wake of the earthquakes, providing a productive social and musical setting for the members to set aside stresses and just sing, as well as to strive to establish a prestigious reputation within the community and further afield.

For more information or to book, visit www.cyc.nz.