What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Pacific Sisters, Ani O’Neill, left, and Rosanna Raymond.

SCAPE finale

Don your brightest frock and grab a picnic rug to join the Pacific Sisters for a picnic to farewell the summer season of SCAPE Public Art 2022.

Fashion activists and artists, the Pacific Sisters, are hosting a Fiafia Piknik for the final weekend of their lightbox display. Te Pu o Te Wheke, which honours the sisters’ ambitions to amplify Pacific bodies and stories, has been on display outside Te Pae convention centre since November.

To mark its closure the sisters will be hosting a day-long Piknik at the Kate Sheppard Reserve with music, poetry and fashion workshops.

Pacific Sister Ani O’Neill said “the Piknik was a way of bringing us together, to share and celebrate our moana communities”.

“Bring a pink mat, come dressed bright and fun, and people can make something to add to their look as well,” O’Neill said.

The Fiafia Piknik is on Saturday, January 28, at the Kate Sheppard Reserve from 10am-4pm.

Summer in the Styx

Join the Styx Living Laboratory Trust for a day of family-friendly activities in Te Waoku Kahikatea Reserve, an eight-hectare area with native forest, natural waterways and lakes.

A range of activities will be on offer, all related to environmental monitoring and citizen science. Food and drinks will be available.

Activities run from 10am to 2pm at 303 Radcliffe Rd, on Sunday, January 29.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Colours and laughter are guaranteed at the New Brighton beach Kite Day (file photo)

Kite Day

The much-loved annual Kite Day is back in just over a week.

New Brighton beach will once again host the day of colour and flight with kites of all sizes taking to the skies above the waves.

There will be also be sandcastles and land-based games. Please note dogs are not permitted.

Kite Day is on Saturday, February 4 from 11am to 3pm.

Summer Sundays – Jazz on the Lawn

Summer Sundays return this weekend with the first of four free concerts at the Botanic Gardens, off Rolleston Ave.

First up, will be Jazz on the Lawn with Tiger Moth. The band promises modern tunes reframed in a toe-tapping old-timey jazz style, with punchy horns and smooth vocals featuring Kate Taylor.

Picnic food, drinks and chairs are welcome but no glass, please.

The free concerts will be on each Sunday until February 19, from 2-4pm.

When Irish Eyes are Smiling

A new show featuring favourite Irish ballads and a chance to mingle with the stars is coming to Christchurch in February.

The Operatunity concert will feature much-loved Irish tunes such as Danny Boy, Fairytale of New York and Galway Bay with singing, dancing and “virtuosic duelling” between the fiddle and piano accordion.

The audience will also have the chance to mingle with the stars over complimentary tea, coffee and sweet treats before the performance.

Tickets are $39-$42. Book at www.operatunity.co.nz or call toll-free 0508 266 237.

Year of the Rabbit

City libraries will be celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit with more than 30 different events.

The Lunar New Year is a significant event in Chinese culture and will be celebrated at the central library Tūranga on Saturday, January 28 from 1.30-4pm witha display of colours, costumes and music.

There will also be a Lion Dance Workshop at Upper Riccarton Library on Friday, January 27 from 10am-noon. Learn how to make a lion head with recycled materials and learn basic dance movements before joining in a fun lion dance performance.

David Hallett/Stuff In previous years, many thousands have marked Waitangi Day at Okains Bay with this file picture showing the powhiri at the museum.

Waitangi at Okains Bay

Waitangi Day commemorations at Okains Bay began in 1976 and have grown to become an iconic event. However, there will not be a Waitangi Day commemoration at Okains Bay this year with Te Rūnanga o Koukourarata concentrating their efforts on the upcoming centenary of their whare tipuna (meeting house) Tūtehuarewa.

However, the Okains Bay museum will be open and welcoming visitors throughout Waitangi weekend.

Mt Hutt in summer

The Summit 6 chair lift will be open for summer visitors on February 25 from 10am to 4pm on February 25.

The top of the lift is 2086m above sea level with 360-degree views across the Canterbury Plains. Visitors can walk back down the mountain, catch the lift, or mountain bike the scree slopes.

Ōpuke Kai will be open for refreshments with live music playing.

The event is a community fundraiser held with Lions Club, Methven.