What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

New Zealand’s cricket history is explored in a play holding its last shows of the season this weekend. Pictured: Sydenham captain Keith Thomson in a match against Riccarton at Hagley Oval on October 29, 1977.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Summer theatre

We don’t like cricket… we love it.

The final shows of this summer’s Anthony Harper Summer Theatre – HOWZAT! The Complete History of Kiwi Cricket – are being held at the Harper Lawn in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens on Friday (6.30pm), Saturday (2pm amd 6.30pm) and Sunday (2pm and 6.30pm).

The 80-minute show explores nearly 200 years of cricket history, covering everything from flippers and floaters to googlies, golden ducks, slippers and sliders.

The outdoor show, suitable for all ages, is packed full of songs, silliness and laugh-out-loud entertainment.

Bring your deck chair, picnic snacks and sense of humour – but keep dogs at home.

The event is free, but koha donations will be gratefully accepted by the show’s production company, Lyttelton Arts Factory

National Youth Touch Championship

The best youth touch talent in New Zealand will compete at Christchurch’s Ngā Puna Wai sports venue over three days, starting Friday, to see who will take out the national title.

The 2023 Bunnings National Youth Touch Championship brings future stars of the game together to represent their region and battle it out for their respective titles.

The competition runs from 8am to 5pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Spectator entry is free.

Visit www.touchnz.co.nz for the full draws and results.

Alden Williams/Stuff Pickle Darling perform at the RDU stage at Nostalgia Festival in 2018.

Nostalgia Festival

This annual summer festival returns to Ferrymead Heritage Park on Saturday for eight hours of local food, craft drinks, roving theatre, markets and live music from the likes of Anthonie Tonnon, Racing, Don McGlashan and The Others, Reb Foundtain, and Flamingo Pier.

The festival aims to celebrate colloboration, creativity, quality music and sustainability.

Reusable cups and wash stations are provided throughout Ferrymead Park, and Our Daily Waste works with festival vendors to minimise waste.

Patrons are encouraged to cut down on transport impacts by ride-sharing, taking the bus, or biking to the event.

Tickets still available from Ticket Fairy. The event will be postponed to Sunday if Saturday is a washout, but the forecast is for a fine day with few clouds, light winds and a high of 23C.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jahn Pomare-Karetai, 14, goes big at the Linwood Pool heat of Christchurch’s summer mānu competition.

Christchurch’s mānu champion to be crowned

The final of Christchurch’s mānu competition will be held at Jellie Park on Sunday after heats were held throughout summer at the city council’s indoor and outdoor pools.

The judges are looking for three key things – the height of the splash, the size of the splash and technique, which includes tricks before entering the water.

There are four competition categories: under 13s, 13 to 18 years, open female, and adult.

The top three queens or kings of the mānu will be awarded prizes and an official trophy.

Spot prizes including ice creams, slide passes and pool passes will also be given out on the day.

The final will be held from 12pm to 2pm. General pool admission prices apply.

Sakchai Lalit/AP Chinese tourist Niu Jiayi poses for a picture near a light sculpture celebrating the Year of the Rabbit in Bangkok, Thailand on January 20. A parade to mark the Year of the Rabbit will be held in Christchurch on Sunday.

Christchurch Year of the Rabbit Parade

This year is the Year of the Rabbit and Christchurch will mark the occasion with a parade at the Riccarton Rotary Market on Sunday.

The parade was originally meant to be held in central Christchurch last Sunday, but weather conditions postponed the festivities by a week.

See lions, dancers, musicians, dragons and more at the Riccarton Racecourse-based market from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Entry is free.

Christchurch City Council The Mona Vale bath house is a notable element within the garden of the historic Mona Vale Homestead.

Fundraising for Mona Vale bathhouse

Mona Vale’s bath house is the last part of the historic Christchurch homestead to be restored after the Canterbury earthquakes.

The Friends of the Botanic Gardens are now fundraising to do something about that.

Enjoy bubbles, canapes, music, a botanical art sale and croquet on the lawn at Mona Vale all in aid of restoring the historic bathhouse to its former glory.

Organisers say the event will be opened by Christchurch’s mayor, and they urge guests to dress for the occasion – Edwardian inspired dress encouraged.

Tickets are $120. Inquiries can be directed to monavalefundraising@gmail.com or 021 263 7229.

Sunday, March 12, 3pm to 6pm.

Stuff Henry Rollins will bring his latest spoken word tour to Christchurch in July.

Henry Rollins includes Christchurch in four-date NZ tour

Henry Rollins’ brings his Good To See You tour to New Zealand for four shows this July, including Christchurch’s James Hay Theatre on July 7.

Rollins’ spoken word performances mix political commentary and personal anecdote, humour, outrage, and pop culture, all with a healthy dose of scepticism.

For his first New Zealand tour in seven years, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the pre-Covid period since his last tour, and when things got even stranger over the past year.

Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both the Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveller, favouring roads less travelled in places like Nepal, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.

Entertainment Weekly says: “Punk Rock icon. Spoken word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. Is there anything this guy can’t do?”

Ticket presales begin 9am on Monday, February 13 from Plus1.co.nz, with tickets on general sale from 9am Wednesday, February 15.