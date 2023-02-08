Wining and dining options in Christchurch this Valentine's Day

Eight great romantic movies to watch on Netflix this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and many popular spots will already be booked up.

If you’re still looking for ideas for ways to wine and dine your loved one in Christchurch, try one of these suggestions and support local business at the same time.

Supplied Couple Youssef Iskrane and Flip Grater run Grater Goods in Sydenham, Christchurch.

For the vegans

Vegans and plant-based dieters can enjoy a four-course dinner at popular restaurant and deli Grater Goods in Sydenham.

For $89 per person, it includes a black 'caviar' amuse-bouche, an entree of lemon and mint dolmades with wild rice and muhammamara summac, and an orecchiette main with purple cauliflower cream, rataoutille and rosemary oil. Dessert consists of local artisan petit fours and berry coulis with white chocolate cream and edible flowers.

Bookings are essential. Phone 027 289 9295 to secure your spot.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff Steak, salmon, lamb or pork belly is on the menu this Valentine’s Day at Carlton Bar and Eatery.

For the meat lovers

The Carlton Bar and Eatery at the CBD end of Papanui Rd is offering a sweet deal to celebrate the day of love.

Their chefs have curated a three-course dining experience for $55 per person. It includes an antipasti entree to share and a chocolate-laden dessert to share, plus your choice of main between Marlborough Sounds salmon, crispy pork belly, sous vide lamb rump, or Silver Fern reserve sirloin – all accompanied by carefully prepared vegetable dishes and sauces.

Limited tables are available, so reservations are essential through their website carltonbar.co.nz or by phoning 03 355 9543.

For the Coaster

The Coasters Tavern on Daniels Rd in Redwood is offering a special menu for all the love birds or soon to be love birds out there.

Coasters Tavern styles itself as a modern replica of a true West Coasters bar – friendly with loads of locals who look after each other and visitors.

Its Valentine's Day menu – a two-course set menu with a complimentary first course – is available for lunch or dinner. The menu costs $39.50 per person or $79 per couple.

Spaces are limited, so book online at coasterstavern.co.nz or by calling 03 352 8355.

Supplied Romantic movie What's Love Got to Do With It screens at Alice Cinema this Valentine’s Day.

For the non-foodies

Alice Cinema is hosting a Valentine's Day screening of What's Love Got to do With It? - a film exploring how to find lasting love in today's world.

Documentary filmmaker Zoe (Lily James) has experienced only bad dates and funny anecdotes, while her childhood friend and neighbour Kazim (Shazad Latif) is following his parents' example and opting for an arranged marriage with a bride from Pakistan.

As Zoe films his journey to marry a stranger, she starts wondering if she might be able to learn something from this different way of finding love.

Tickets for the 6.20pm screening are available from Alice Cinema now.

Or if you’re after a more competitive Valentine’s Day, try Fray Bentos' Valentine's Day Quiz Special at Punky Brewster Craft Beer Fillery on Tyne St.

Bentos is a master of quizzes and a master of love - bringing you trivia and heckling this Valentine's Day.

Boxes of chocolates and bragging rights to be won.

Tables can be booked by emailing hello@punkybrewster.co.nz