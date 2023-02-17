What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Performers at the 2017 Culture Galore multicultural festival in Christchurch. The event returns on Saturday.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Culture Galore

This annual multicultural festival celebrates our city's diversity with food, arts and crafts, and music and dance performances from more than 30 cultures that call Christchurch home.

It returns to Ray Blank Park in Ilam on Saturday, from 12pm to 4pm, with stage performances ranging from Japanese drummers to colourful traditional dances and songs from Indonesia, Korea, the Philippines, Poland, China, Fiji, Russia, Thailand, Mexico, Bangladesh and more.

Activities visitors can have a go at include flax weaving, face painting, soft archery, bouncy castles, police speed radar, and an evacuation challenge.

More than 40 food stalls will keep visitors well-fed with a range of appetising ethnic cuisines.

Entry and activities are free, but there is a cost for food and craft items.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Vintage clothing store Nifty opened on Cashel St in October and is hosting a market on Saturday.

Three markets, one day

Vintage clothing shop Booteek is hosting its first market at Boxed Quarter on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be coffee from Day Good, pastries from Butter, music and lots of vintage clothing. A $30 fill-a-bag sale will be held from 12pm to 1pm.

The Garden City Mākete will also be held on Saturday at The Welder, 22 Welles St, from 10am to 3pm. It promises more than 90 artisan craft, fashion and homeware stalls, plus food trucks and face painting.

Last but not least, the Summer Flea Market, also on Saturday, is hosted by Nifty and will be in the car park behind its new home at 306 Cashel St. Stalls will be selling vintage and pre-loved clothing.

South Island Beer Festival

Held at the historic Ilam Homestead, and with over 30 beers and ciders from craft breweries all over the South Island, the South Island Beer Festival is always a great day out.

So much so, it has been voted Best Canterbury Beer Event by the members of the Society of Beer Advocates (SOBA) for many years on the trot.

Brewers at Saturday’s, event include Lighthouse Brewery, Two Thumb Brewing Co, ChinChiller Brewing and Gambit Brewing Co, while food will be available from the likes of The Chippy, PretzelBox, Kebab Habeebee, Kung Fu Dumplings and Pinoy Street Food Barbecue Grill.

Organisers say the event is "quite possibly New Zealand's most chilled-out beer event".

Tickets are $50 from Ticket Fairy, which includes a festival glass, wristband and programme plus five beers. The festival runs from 12pm to 6pm.

Alden Williams/Stuff Recycle or throw away? With the world moving towards producing less waste, EcoSort is offering the chance to find out more about what happens to your recycling.

See what happens to your recycling

The Parkhouse Rd facility in Sockburn, which is normally closed to the public, will open its doors on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

The open day offers an opportunity to see the EcoSort’s recent $16.8m facility upgrade, get close to a recycling truck, and learn what happens to recycling once it’s collected.

There will be prizes throughout the open day. Entry is free with parking available on Michelle Rd. Limited on-site parking is available for mobility permit holders.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Try everything from golf to ultimate frisbee at Game on Canterbury at Te Pae on Sunday.

Game On Canterbury

Christchurch’s largest sport and recreation expo will be hosted at Te Pae convention centre on Sunday from 10am.

Game On Canterbury aims to encourage more Cantabrians into sport and active recreation activities.

With more than 30 exhibitors signed up, the free whānau event promises plenty of opportunities to try new things and discover what’s on offer in Canterbury.

Try everything from golf and cricket to ultimate frisbee, roller derby and pickleball. Prizes will be handed out.

The full event schedule and exhibitor list people can be found online at gameoncanterbury.co.nz

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Shaun Johnson andthe Warriors will take on Melbourne Storm in Christchurch on Sunday in their last pre-season match.

Warriors face a Storm

The New Zealand Warriors are at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Sunday to play their last pre-season challenge, taking on Melbourne Storm.

Shaun Johnson is set to make his first appearance of the season and new coach Andrew Webster has named a near full-strength side for the match.

Johnson will partner Te Maire Martin in the halves as new signings Mitchell Barnett and Marata Niukore make their club debuts in the run-on side and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad plays his first game for the Warriors since the 2018 season.

Kick-off is at 2.50pm, with tickets starting at just $10.

Supplied Tasmanian folk duo Where Water Meets play Lyttelton's Wunderbar on Thursday.

Folk music like a ‘warm hug’

Folk duo Where Water Meets – Emily Sheppard (violin/viola/vocals) and Yyan Ng (guitar/vocals) – are touring New Zealand for the first time, including Lyttelton’s Wunderbar on Thursday.

The duo will play music from their critically acclaimed debut album River Islands, featuring songs inspired by the Tasmanian wilderness.

Helen Shield of ABC Hobart Tasmania described the duo as “like a deep sigh after a long day”, while Dreamfarm Eco-Arts’ Elisse Kleiner called them an “intricate, complex but warm a hug kinda experience”.

Tickets available from Undertheradar.

Joel Gillespie A family enjoys a walk around Mt Hutt skifield near Methven, during its annual summer open day in 2015.

Summer fun at Mt Hutt

Load up your paintball gun, strap in for a hair-raising ride and gawp at the views while you discover Mt Hutt at a community fundraising event, run in partnership with the Lions Club of Methven.

Mt Hutt is giving people the chance to experience summer at the ski area on Saturday, February 25, with all proceeds going to The Methven Lions Club and The Westpac Rescue Trust.

Adrenaline-filled dirt buggy trips will be running, taking people from the skifield base to 1800m above sea level, across the Rakaia Saddle ridge line and back down a heart-stopping descent.

For those who fancy a different route down the mountain there is the chance to mountain bike down the scree slopes, and if you prefer a more relaxed route you can meander down the trails or hitch a lift on the chairlift and admire the views across the Southern Alps and the Canterbury Plains.

If the weather is bad, the event will run the following day.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Crowds enjoy Electric Avenue music festival in 2021. Last year’s event was cancelled because of Covid-19, and organisers say this year’s line-up – headlined by Lorde – is the best yet.

Electric Avenue

Tickets are still available for Electric Avenue, one of New Zealand’s biggest music festivals.

Lorde and Flume will headline as almost 50 artists take over the heart of Hagley Park for a 12-hour music marathon across five stages next Saturday.

Last year’s event was cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions and, this year there will be a new 10,000 capacity temporary indoor arena as event organisers field what they say is their strongest line-up to date.

Other acts confirmed include L.A.B, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Supergroove and Teeks. For tickets visit the Electric Avenue website.