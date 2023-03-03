What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Hoodoo Gurus will perform at Lincoln’s Selwyn Sounds on Saturday. Pictured from left: Rick Grossman (vocals, bass), Nik Reith (drums), Dave Faulkner (vocals, guitars), Brad Shepherd (vocals, guitars).

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Do you have an event to share? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Selwyn Sounds

Selwyn Sounds wants to be more than a concert for those keen to rock out to a few nostalgia acts in Lincoln this Saturday.

The event features performances by Hoodoo Gurus, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Gin Wigmore, Mi-Sex, Stellar*, Greg Johnson and Blam Blam Blam.

It also includes a rank of food trucks selling cuisine from around the world, and two well-stocked bars. The weather is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers and a high of 20C, but there’ll be plenty of water and sunscreen available around the Lincoln Event Centre grounds for those who need it.

Bus tickets from Christchurch have sold out, but limited GA tickets were still available from selwynsounds.co.nz as of Thursday. Gates open 11am.

READ MORE:

* Hoodoo Gurus bring surf-rock sound back to New Zealand

* Wave of new street art coming to Christchurch over the next ten days

* Beer, wine festivals and specialist food expos continue South Island's summer lineup



Celebrating Christchurch kids

Mini jeep rides, bumper boats, pony rides, bouncy castles, and stage performances are amongst the free entertainment on offer at Christchurch’s Children’s Day on Sunday.

The event is one of many being held around the country to celebrate children.

“It’s all about putting our tamariki first and making sure they know how special they are, not just to their immediate families, but the whole community,” Christchurch City Council community recreation adviser Temaru-Ilalio said.

“The activities and entertainment are free, and kids will have plenty of opportunities to try something new and fun, alongside their favourite grown-ups.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Seventeen-month-old Brooke McHardy enjoys a pony ride in Christchurch in 2020. Pony rides will be available at the Children’s Day event in the city on Sunday too.

People are encouraged to bring picnics and make a day of it, though food and drink vendors will be on site too.

Entertainment will be offered throughout the event, along with community groups hosting family-focused information stands and demonstrations.

Children’s Day is being held at the Green Space, at the corner of 152 New Brighton Rd and Locksley Ave, from 11am to 3pm.

Organisers encourage people to use the number 7 bus, which travels along New Brighton Rd and stops right beside the venue, to get to the event. Free parking, and bike and scooter stands will be available on site too.

Carl Court/Getty Images Selwyn’s first Pride Picnic will be held at Rolleston Reserve this Sunday.

Celebrating Pride in Selwyn

Sunday, March 5, 1pm to 3pm at Rolleston Reserve

Grab your friends, dress up and show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community at Selwyn’s first Pride Picnic this Sunday.

The family-friendly event will be held at Rolleston Reserve from 1pm to 3pm and promises loads of fun, including face and nail painting, a silent disco, a rainbow graffiti wall, and a retro photo booth.

A free sausage sizzle will be offered, and people can also purchase food and drinks from local vendors including The Mad Cow Real Fruit Ice Cream and The Coffee Lady.

Supplied Dai Henwood will speak ijn Christchurch on Wedneday ahead of Unity Week, from March 15 to 21.

Celebrating our similarities and differences

Popular Kiwi comedian Dai Henwood will be in Christchurch on Wednesday to speak loudly in support of Unity Week, a series of events aiming to celebrate our similarities and differences.

Unity Week – March 15 to 21 – is an initiative of the Sakinah Community Trust, a not-for-profit led by seven women who lost loved ones in the March 2019 terror attack in Christchurch.

Activities include:

Meet and Eat for Unity Week’, from 12pm to 1.30pm on March 16, outside Riverside Market. People are invited to bring their lunch and connect over food.

‘Walk the Talk for Unity’ from 10.30am to 2.30pm on March 18. Schools, workplaces and members of the public are invited to walk together from Canterbury Museum to The Commons where food trucks showcasing different ethnic foods and fun activities will await.

‘Unity Picnic and Peace Train’ from 11.30am to 2pm on March 19 near the playground in the Botanic Gardens.

“We believe that everyone, regardless of their background or community, should feel welcome, respected, and loved for who they are and where they come from,” Hamimah Ahmat, one of the founding members, said.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said he wanted the city to be known as a place where everyone was “valued, respected and safe”.

Henwood will speak at the Christ’s College Auditorium at 7.30pm on Wednesday. Tickets are free but should be booked through Eventfinda and organisers have asked attendees to bring a koha to the event with proceeds going to those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Young entrepreneurs can make some money by holding at stall at the Saturday market in Redwood this month.

Young entrepreneurs welcome in Redwood

The Saturday morning market in Redwood will have a younger look about it this month, with young entrepreneurs invited to take part free of charge.

Children in school years 1 to 8 are invited to set up a trestle at the market to sell their wares or their toys, books, or games that deserve a second chance.

During March, children will not be charged for this chance to make some money for their next big project.

The market runs from 9am to 2pm each Saturday outside Redwood Hotel on the corner of the Main North Rd and Prestons Rd.

Twenty places are available for stalls each week. Children or vendors who wish to buy places at the market should email northernmarketchristchurch@gmail.com

supplied Local musician Delaney Davidson will join a stellar lineup of Kiwi alternative acts at the Port Noise festival in Lyttelton on March 11.

Multi-venue festival bringing the noise to Lyttelton

A diverse range of musicians at the forefront of alternative music in New Zealand will perform at several Lyttelton venues as part of the new Port Noise festival.

Acts include The Dead C, KeitaMean, MC Phodiso, Pumic, Voom, Delaney Davidson and The Dances Asthmatics.

Performances will be held at The Loons, Civil and Naval, Wunderbar and LCC on Saturday, March 11.

“These artists do not all share a common aesthetic or sound, rather a shared intention that informs and guides their craft,” the organisers said.

Tickets are available from Undertheradar.