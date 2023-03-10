What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Thousands joined in the Pride Walk of Support to kick off the 2022 Pride Week in Christchurch.

Stuff offers a few highlights of events in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond.

Do you have an event to share? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Pride in Christchurch

A Queer magic show, roller skating, a make-up workshop and a special ball – Christchurch Pride is back with a bang, with the first pride march in the city without being hamstrung by Covid-19.

The city’s LGBTQIA+ community is hosting a variety of events, initiatives and celebrations during Pride 2023, which runs from Friday until March 19.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at 5pm on Friday on the corner of Cashel St and Colombo St outside Kathmandu for a walk, with the New Zealand Army Band leading the march to the Bridge of Remembrance, where drag queens will perform.

Libraries across the city will also be hosting events throughout the week, such as Queens Telling Stories and Beat Saber Battle at Tūranga.

For more information and a run-down of events, visit Christchurch Pride’s Facebook page.

Christchurch City Council The Mona Vale Bath House is a notable element within the garden of the historic Mona Vale Homestead.

Help restore historic Mona Vale bathhouse

The Riccarton bathhouse was badly damaged in the earthquakes and is yet to be repaired – with council budget restraints meaning work has been put off for another six years.

To help meet the cost of restoration, the Friends of the Christchurch Botanic Gardens are fundraising, and on Sunday will host an Edwardian garden party at the Mona Vale Homestead, attended by the mayor and mayoress.

The Mona Vale bathhouse was designed to replicate an Edwardian conservatory and functioned as an indoor swimming pool, as well as growing a rare collection of sub-tropical plants imported by wealthy heiress, Annie Townend.

A keen gardener, Townend bought the property – then known as Karewa – for £6000 in 1905. She changed its name to Mona Vale, added another nine acres and built the two bridges and the gatehouse.

The bathhouse was built between 1905 and 1914 and was intended to resemble the conservatory at Glenmark Station, her father’s property in Waipara.

Mona Vale passed into public hands in 1969 when its then-owners, Church of the Latter Day Saints, sought to demolish and subdivide the ageing property. Public outcry led local councils to purchase and restore it.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of the friends and delighted that they are assisting in this project with a fundraising campaign,” garden parks director Wolfgang Bopp said.

“It is a beautiful building and deserves to be restored to its former glory and the generous assistance of the Friends’ campaign will mean this can happen sooner rather than later.”

Tickets for the garden party include bubbles, canapes and croquet on the lawn, and can be bought through Eventfinda.

KANE SKENNAR Julian Dennison and Sam Neill star in Taika Waititi's film ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’.

Watch Hunt for the Wilderpeople for Cyclone Gabrielle victims

Taika Waititi’s beloved comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople is being shown in cinemas around the country this weekend to help raise money for the Cyclone Gabrielle relief funds.

Starring Sam Neill and Julian Dennison, the film stormed the box office in 2016 and went on to become the highest grossing Kiwi film of all time.

Screenings take place on Sunday – for cinemas in Canterbury that are participating, visit flicks.co.nz.

Supplied The logo of the Ukrainian Traditions Fundraiser Festival shows a family in traditional Ukrainian clothes with some of the symbols of the country.

Ukrainian Traditions Fundraiser Festival

Help efforts to deliver warm clothes and medical supplies to civilians in war-torn Ukraine by going to a festival about the country’s culture and traditions.

Visitors to the festival can watch presentations and explore an exhibition, listen to songs, and eat Ukrainian food.

There will also be lessons on making traditional Ukrainian dolls without needles or scissors, sketching and the chance to buy Ukrainian souvenirs and art.

The event, between 11am and 3pm at Tūranga in Cathedral Sq on Saturday, raises funds for the Association of Ukrainians of the South Island. Entry is via cash koha/donation.

Supplied Blooms from some of New Zealand's top growers will be on display at the Canterbury Dahlia Circle One Day Show on Saturday.

Canterbury Dahlia Circle One Day Show

Some of New Zealand’s top dahlia growers will show off their blooms at a show on Saturday.

Flowers will be on show at St Peter’s Church Hall in Main South Road Church Corner, Upper Riccarton.

Entry is free, and the event runs from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Run the Kaiapoi River

Lace up your running shoes and head out to North Canterbury for the Kaiapoi fun run and walk on Sunday.

Whether you are a champion runner or just keen for a stroll, the event is a great way to enjoy the paths on each side of the Kaiapoi River, the 10km course taking in Silverstream on one side before crossing the river at Butchers Bridge and heading back to the finish.

The course is entirely off-road on paths, on a very scenic route.

The 10km walk kicks off at 8.30am, with the 5km walk/run and 10km run starting at 9am.

Prizegiving is at 11am in the Kaiapoi Borough School hall, where there will be awards and spot prizes.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought online or from Kaiapoi Borough School on the morning of the event.

Hannah Lee The Kaiapoi fun run, pictured here in 2015, is a great way to see the river.

CBS Orchestra and Chorale perform Bach

The Catholic Pro-Cathedral will echo to the sounds of Bach on Sunday when the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament Orchestra and Chorale perform an hour-long concert, including the composer’s famous cantata.

Autumn, from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons celebrates the end of harvest with a lively dance and wild party, led by an inebriated violinist, played for each of this year’s Seasons by Henry Nicholson, a young UC masters graduate in conducting and violin.

In contrast, will be the well-known Adagio, for organ and strings, ascribed to Albinoni, a friend and contemporary of Vivaldi, and much esteemed by Bach, who arranged two of his works for organ.

The concert concludes with a rousing call to wakefulness: Bach’s Cantata no. 140, Wachet Auf, written for a Sunday just preceding Advent.

Natalia M. Lomeiko leads the orchestra, and musical director is Don Whelan. The concert starts at 2pm, with admission $15 and $20.

Bailey Gardner Neive Strang is regarded as a rising talent in the New Zealand music scene.

Neive Strang Living in Two Tour

Dunedin singer-songwriter Neive Strang is regarded as a rising talent in the New Zealand music scene, and was recently invited by Shayne P. Carter to be a member of Dimmer's recent touring band.

With two EPs and a mini-album already out, Strang has released a new single and video, Living in Two, along with an eight-date nationwide tour.

Recorded with Sean Donnelly producing, and Strang's band – guitarist Jack Wing, drummer Benny Holloway, bassist Oliver Robson and keyboardist / percussionist Jesse Semple – Living in Two is a dream-pop, alt-country slo-mo strummer showcasing the artist's soulful vocal skills.

Strang is performing at Space Academy in Christchurch on March 17; tickets are from undertheradar.co.nz.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Revamp your bookshelves with some fresh titles from the big bargain book sale.

Big Bargain Book Sale

Give your bookshelves a make-over – or simply add to the groaning weight – and pick up a tome or two at Christchurch’s annual big bargain book sale.

There will be thousands books, DVDs and CDs for people of all ages and interests, with fiction and non-fiction from $3, young adult and children’s books at $1, and magazines just 20c each.

Stock will be replenished throughout the event, which runs from 9am to 7pm on March 24 and from 9am to 4pm on March 25, at Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre on Lyttelton St in Somerfield.

For more information, visit Christchurch City Libraries.













A taste of Scottish comedy

Scotland’s international comedy superstar, Daniel Sloss, is bringing his new show fully of cracking jokes and hilarious stories to the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Renowned for his unique style of tackling diverse and sometimes uncomfortable material captured from his own experiences – including battling with his own masculinity, relationship breakdowns and death – Sloss’ new show, Can’t, follows on from his previous hits HUBRiS and X, his acclaimed work about sexual assault.

Described by the New York Times as “dirty, sweet and clever”, Sloss is at the Christchurch theatre on March 25. Tickets available from Ticketek.

Supplied Villainy are headlining Rock The Park in Christchurch on March 25.

Rock The Park

Hagley Park will once again reverberate to the sound of New Zealand’s favourite rock bands with an outdoor concert hosted by radio station The Rock.

Rock The Park is billed as the biggest outdoor rock concert to ever hit Canterbury, with music from Villainy, The Feelers, Midwave Breaks and Emma Dilemma.

The gig is on March 25 from 2pm to 6pm, with entry on a first-come, first-in basis.For more information, visit The Rock.