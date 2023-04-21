What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

Amir Rojali, is the organiser of the Eid al-Fitr celebration, which will be held at Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Sunday, April 23.

The biggest ever South Island event to mark the end of Ramadan is happening at Christchurch’s Hagley Park this Sunday.

As many as 10,000 people are expected to celebrate Eid (or Eid al-Fitr) at the free festival, which will be open to all and include live bands, food stalls and children’s entertainment.

“We want to show non-Muslims in Canterbury who we are,” Eid al-Fitr organiser Amir Rojali said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come and experience the sights, sounds and delicious foods available during a traditional Eid al-Fitr festival.”

Eid al-Fitr – which means the Festival of Breaking Fast in Arabic – is one of the most important dates for Muslims and signals the end of Ramadan, when no food or drink can be consumed between sunrise and sunset.

The event, which begins at 4pm – and will be held the following Saturday if postponed due to rain – is backed by Christchurch City Council, which is helping with planning and event management.

Peter Meecham Christchurch’s Anzac Day dawn service is happening in Cathedral Square this year.

Commemorating Anzac Day

The Christchurch City Council expects more than 15,000 people to attend the Anzac Day dawn service at Cathedral Square on Tuesday, which starts at 6.30am.

Veterans will meet at the intersection of Worcester Blvd and Oxford Tce at 6.15am on April 25 before parading to the traditional service, led by the New Zealand Army Band.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger will join representatives of New Zealand’s armed forces in laying wreaths during the service.

It will end with the playing of The Last Post, a minute’s silence, and the national anthem.

Proposed road closures are set for Oxford Tce and the entrance to Cathedral Square off Colombo St from 4am.

Later on Tuesday, the Transitional Cathedral in Latimer Square will host the 10am citizens’ service.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Young and old came out to commemorate Anzac Day in central Christchurch in 2021, when New Zealand's community was free of Covid-19.

Other Anzac Day services to be held around Christchurch and Banks Peninsula include: Heathcote War Memorial, 6.15am; Hornby War Memorial 9am; Halswell War Memorial/Domain, 9am; Little River Community Centre, 9.30am; Papanui RSA, 9.30am; Lyttelton War Memorial, 10am; New Brighton cenotaph, Marine Pde, 10am; Templeton RSA, 11am; Sumner RSA Memorial Gates, 11am; Akaroa War Memorial; 11.30am;

Variety concert

Woolston Brass is bringing back its popular Anzac Variety Concert to the Christchurch Town Hall after a successful event in 2021.

Woolston Brass will be joined by the New Zealand Army Band and The Starlets in a special musical celebration at 2pm on Tuesday in the Douglas Lilburn Auditorium.

Supplied Woolston Brass is leading the Anzac Variety Concert at Christchurch’s Town Hall this Anzac Day.

Featuring a variety of favourites from across the years and wartime sing-a-longs, the concert promises to salute the heritage of Anzac Day with uplifting patriotism and nostalgia.

Tickets are available from Ticketek.

Yarn bombing the streets

Gap Filler’s urban play team is getting ready for June’s yarn bombing festival – Yarnachy 2023 – by dropping more than 100 community-made yarn brooches in Christchurch.

They will be installed by the Bridge of Remembrance on Cashel St on Friday to encourage more people to participate in the festival.

Running from June 10 to 24, Yarnarchy is described as part street art, part craft, part graffiti, and a whole lot of colour, aiming to brighten up the CBD.

Amy Baker/Stuff A festival celebrating yarn bombing is coming to Christchurch in June, with yarn brooches dropped off in the city this Friday to help advertise the event.

A yarn bomb is a knit or crocheted installation placed over a natural or human-made structure, such as a bus stop, tree or sign.

“There are lots of ways that people can get involved and all contributions are welcome big or small – from dreaming up your own installation to contributing a flower or small item to a communal project there’s a way for everyone to participate,” Gap Filler urban play coordinator Kate Finnerty said.

Gap Filler is holding a series of workshops before the festival, the next one being held at Tūranga, on Friday, April 28 at midday in the activity room on level 1.

Magical Fairy Fete

A Magical Fairy Fete will be held at the New Brighton Seaside Market on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Magical fairy events are happening all day, including strawberry fairies, a hula-hoop show, dance competitions, best-dressed competition, pirate performance and bubble wands.

The event is organised by Lily Peas Blossom and New Brighton Seaside Market.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rotary’s annual Bookarama will be in Christchurch at Bishopsale YMCA this weekend. Pictured is Rotary’s event in Timaru.

Book lovers gather

Bishopdale-Burnside Rotary’s annual Bookarama returns to the Bishopdale YMCA this weekend. Doors open at 10am Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with new stock put out daily.

The event has raised more than $800,000 to date from selling an average of 30,000 to 40,000 books each year. The proceeds are distributed to charities and schools in the community.

The public donate the books by dropping them off at various collection points in northwest Christchurch.

The books are then sorted by club members, their partners and friends before being moved to the venue for the sale.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff A hāngī will be shared at the Aldersgate Centre on April 28 to celebrate those involved in food security and resilience in Ōtautahi Christchurch. (File photo)

Championing Ōtautahi’s food resilience

Christchurch’s food sustainability organisations, researchers and the public will gather to share kai, ideas and resources at a community feast on April 28.

The festive event at the Aldersgate Centre is themed around food security, production and waste, resilience, sovereignty, culture and nutrition. More than 250 guests will be treated to a hāngī by Grenville Ratima (Ngāi Tūāhuriri) with salads and desserts by Green Dinner Table and preserves and pickles provided by members of the Canterbury Community Gardens Association.

Part of the University of Canterbury’s 150th anniversary celebrations, the Community Feast was created to thank those involved in food security and resilience in Ōtautahi.

“Collaborating with so many organisations that are doing such amazing work on the ground – such as Housing First, Kore Hiakai, Smith St Community Farm, Kairos Food Rescue and the Food Resilience Network – is very humbling,” university sustainability manager Dr Matt Morris said.

Community Feast tickets are available from events.humanitix.com. Tickets are free, but limited to up to 250 people.