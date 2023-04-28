What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch this weekend and beyond

The Laboratory in Lincoln is one of 10 venues in greater Christchurch hosting talks by University of Canterbury academics on Tuesday for the Raising the Bar series.

Twenty talks, 10 bars, one night

The University of Canterbury (UC) is bringing the Raising the Bar series from New York to Christchurch this Tuesday. The series turns pubs and bars into classrooms by combining education and popular culture.

Twenty UC academics will be taking their research to 10 venues around Christchurch, Lyttleton and Lincoln, with each venue holding two sessions (6pm and 7.30pm).

Participating venues are: Craft Embassy, 12 Bar, Cascade Bar, Eruption Brewing, Blue Smoke, Two Thumb, Dux Central, Botanic, The Laboratory, and Pegasus Arms. Doors open from 5.30pm.

Talk topics include saving kea from tourists, understanding racism and anti-racism, whether our toxic food environment is contributing to the mental health crisis, what we can learn from trolling behaviour, how to stop hating exercise, and why inflation is like toothpaste.

It’s free to attend, but bookings are required for each event (even if attending two in the same venue) through Raising the Bar’s website.

Will Harvie/Stuff Volunteers are being asked to help with conservation efforts at Dallington Landing, in the Christchurch residential red zone.

Celebrate Earth Month

As part of Earth Month (a global initiative aiming to raise awareness of environmental issues), Conservation Volunteers will be releasing and mulching last year’s plantings at Dallington Landing in Christchurch’s red zone on Saturday.

Bring your own gardening gloves, sturdy shoes, and water, and wear long sleeves and trousers. Tools will be supplied, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own too – hedge shears or flax knives are most useful, organisers say.

The event runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm, with some kai and T-shirt giveaways to finish.

Look for the CVNZ flag on Gayhurst Rd, opposite the Dallington Landing toilets. Car parking is available along Gayhurst Rd and bike parking can be found on site.

Volunteers are asked to register online before Saturday’s event.

Supplied Kate Sheppard House in Christchurch is hosting a range of events over the next few months.

Exhibitions and events at Kate Sheppard House

Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House has a raft of artistic and education events coming up at the Clyde Rd house and some other spots around the city.

It begins with Oho Carnival on Friday, an interdisciplinary festival inspired by La Fabrica de Arte in Havana, Cuba. It promises to transform the Boxed Quater, in Christchurch’s CBD, from 5pm to 1am. Koha entry.

Other events include Finding Ada at 2pm on Saturday, with archaelogist Clara Watson speaking about the excavations done at the site of Ada Wells’ St Albans home, along a 100-year anniversary symposium celebrating Katherine Mansfield on May 20, and a beginner’s portrait drawing workshop with artist Jon Jeet on June 15.

Bookings and more information can be found at katesheppard.co.nz

Lunchtime sets

Tiger Moth are bringing a lunchtime set of favourites to the Great Hall at the Arts Centre of Christchurch at 1.10pm on Monday.

The seven-piece band features Gwyn Reynolds (sax), Mike Story (bass), Scott Taitoko (trombone), Cam Pearce (trumpet), Tom Rainey (piano), Luke Smillie (drums) and Kate Taylor on vocals.

Tickets are available from artscentre.org.nz

SUPPLIED Singer-songwriter Mel Parsons will perform at Christchurch’s The Piano on May 20.

Mel Parsons - Tiny Days

Award-winning musician Mel Parsons is releasing her new single, Tiny Days, on May 5, with three concerts across New Zealand to celebrate.

The single is a nod to the working parents of the world, exploring family life and the challenge of juggling work as a musician while raising small children.

Tiny Days features Parsons’ fellow Fly My Pretties alumni Anna Coddington on backing vocals and LA Mitchell (Terrible Sons) on piano, alongside CSO cellist Naomi Hnat.

The Tiny Days tour comes to Christchurch’s The Piano on May 20. Tickets are available from Eventfinda.

Stuff Dress in orange, do a quiz and win prizes at the Orange Bike Ride in Christchurch on Sunday – part of this year’s Dutch Week festival.

Celebrate all things Dutch

You don't have to be Dutch to join in the festivities at this year’s Dutch Week festival.

Events are being held around the country, starting on Thursday (the Dutch King’s birthday) and continuing through to May 7.

The festival aims to enhance the visibility of local Dutch communities, businesses, and their contribution to New Zealand.

In Christchurch, events include a film festival at Lumiere Cinemas ay 7.30pm on Saturday, a traditional lunch and Vrijmarkt (flea market) at the Netherlands Society Cultural Centre at 637 Marshland Rd on Sunday, and an Orange Bike Ride from the University of Canterbury to North Hagley Park on Sunday. Participants are encouraged to dress in orange.

The full list of events can be found online at dutchnz.nz

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Te Aratai College will open its doors to the public on May 6 as part of Open Christchurch.

Snoop behind closed doors

Open Christchurch, the annual festival of architectural excellence, is back next weekend – May 6 and 7.

The doors to 52 buildings will be opened, allowing the public to have a good look behind the scenes.

Venues include the Fonua ’o e maná Tongan Church in Wigram on May 6, designed by Bull & O’Sullivan Architecture.

The Lyttelton Studio Monastery, also designed by Bull & O’Sullivan, will be open on May 7. The building’s lower levels mimic a ship’s quarters, while the studio captures stunning views across Lyttelton Harbour.

In New Brighton, venues include surf clubs and St Faith’s Church, designed by Collins & Harman, while the University of Canterbury will open a selection of Modernist buildings, and Ara will open Kahukura – home to its architectural and engineering schools.

Visit openchch.nz for bookings and more information.