Dungeons & Comedians brings role-playing and comedy to Christchurch stage

Brendon Bennetts, centre, is the games master overseeing four comedians once a month on a Dungeons and Dragons quest.

Every month, Christchurch teacher, writer and improviser Brendon Bennetts sets out on a magical quest with four comedians and a live audience.

The resulting live show and podcast explores what happens when four comedians meet the boundless potential and intricate mechanics of role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

When Bennetts first launched his show Dungeons & Comedians three years ago he was surprised by its immediate popularity. The role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons has been growing in popularity with appearances on shows like Stranger Things and US sitcom Community.

Supplied Dungeons & Comedians is hosted by Brendon Bennetts at Little Andromeda in Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* The rise of Dungeons & Dragons on the capital's stage

* Christchurch director thankful election dramedy doesn't feature real politicians

* 'Snapchat dude' Tom Sainsbury plays the fool



“It was initially going to be a one off show, but as soon as I put it on Facebook, it sold out without me telling anyone about it,’’ he said.

“In all my years of putting on shows that has never happened before. We put on another night and that sold out straight away. Now it has become a monthly show.”

Dungeons & Dragons is a popular tabletop role-playing game that emerged in the early 1970s and involves a group of people creating characters and setting off on a fictional adventure devised and overseen by a games master.

Supplied Games master Brendon Bennetts and comedian Emma Cusdin cracking up during an adventure.

The players decide what they want to do in the collective storytelling game, but the games master uses dice and rules to work out if they can pull it off. Dungeons & Dragons, or D&D for short, is just one brand of role-playing game, but is by far the most popular.

Bennetts plays the role of games master in Dungeons & Comedians, outlining the adventures that his revolving team of four comedians will take on. But he is careful not to plan too far ahead.

“I plan, but I know the comedians are going to take things in interesting directions or follow a path I didn’t expect.”

On Thursday, Bennetts will launch a new campaign, which is a long-running single adventure played out over multiple sittings.

Supplied Emma Cusdin played a character called Belt in the first campaign that lasted two years.

The show on Thursday night at Little Andromeda in Christchurch will feature Kathleen Burns, Trubie-Dylan Smith, special guest Abbey Howells and series regular Emma Cusdin.

An episode last year featured comedians Tom Sainsbury and Chris Parker, who were in Christchurch touring their show.

“That was funny, because they had not played D&D before, so they were completely fresh to it.”

Bennett has been a Court Jester for 20 years, teaches English at Hagley College and teaches script writing at the Hagley Theatre Company. He only played D&D once as a child, but got into it about 10 years ago.

Dungeons & Dragons TV Dungeons & Dragons even became a cartoon series in the early 1980s, playing in New Zealand on What Now.

“I played at intermediate school once and spent hours creating a character but was immediately killed by an orc.

“But, after the earthquakes, it seemed like a good way to get together with friends.”

He said the live show was a great way to bring his love for D&D to a wider audience.

“I really love bringing people together for a shared experience.”