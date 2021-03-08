Old Victorian and LGBTQ+ worlds collide in Christchurch cabaret show

Actor James Mountstevens plays “the Queen” in the Severely Queer – Time for Tea comedy cabaret show.

An old English court, Dolly Parton, queer culture and drag are all mixed together in a new variety show coming to the Garden City.

Severely Queer – Time for Tea is the third show to be delivered by Blackboard Theatre Collective for Christchurch Pride following successful runs in both 2019 and 2020.

The cabaret, running from Thursday to Saturday at the Little Andromeda theatre on Oxford Tce, is set in an old Victorian courtroom and features a heavy dose of contemporary queer culture.

The obvious polarisations are pointed out and made fun of throughout the show.

Actor James Mountstevens plays a character informally known at this stage as “the Queen.”

Dressed head to toe in a decadent drag costume, he amplifies the differences between the modern queer community and old school Victorian times – with lots of singing and dancing on the side.

Mountstevens described his character as a “mix between a diva and an aristocrat”.

“She is the Queen. It’s been very, very fun so far,” he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Mountstevens says watching the show develop during rehearsals has been “fascinating.”

Having had experience with larger musicals, Mountstevens said he was looking forward to performing in a smaller, more intimate cabaret.

“I’ve been enjoying being open creatively and having input in the show.”

Blackboard Theatre Collective is a professional theatre company in its third year of running a cabaret show for Christchurch Pride.

Its two previous shows – The Little Gay Cabaret in 2019 and a 1970s disco-themed show last year – were both “very different” to this year’s offering, director Jeremy Hinman said.

“We’re striving for as much enjoyment and belly laughs as possible. I’m talking Dolly Parton sung by a drag character in court,” he said.

The show was inspired by the “high camp” nature of Madonna’s Vogue, and popular new Netflix series Bridgerton, set in 1813 England.

“With how over the top those can be, I thought it would be good to mix with our world. Like, what would it have been like if being gay wasn’t a closeted part of society back then?,” Hinman said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff James Mountstevens (pictured), Sophia Gottlieb and Bryn Monk are the lead actors in the cabaret.

The collective hosts auditions for its shows each year, meaning the cast usually varies. However, the shows always aim for great music and hilarity – two staples of the art of cabaret.

The party atmosphere allows characters to interact with the audience and vice versa as they sing, dance, laugh and shout the night away.

The cast and director collaborate together on ideas and songs for the show as rehearsals progress.

Tickets are $25 from https://littleandromeda.co.nz/severely-queer-time-for-tea/.

The show is for mature audiences.