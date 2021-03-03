Retro couches and table service for Little Andromeda's Covid theatre audience

Christchurch's Little Andromeda Theatre goes cabaret-style with table seating only to handle Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions. (Video first published March 2021)

Comfy old lounge suites are replacing traditional theatre seating so the show can go on at Little Andromeda.

Organisers of the small theatre – on The Terrace in central Christchurch – had to think creatively to remain open during Covid-19 alert level 2 rules.

So it was out with their existing 100 chairs, and in with retro-style couches, armchairs, coffee tables, a formica kitchen table with chairs, and bar stools and leaners.

Gigs will run cabaret-style at the non-profit theatre, with table service for a socially distanced audience of about 60.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Producer Michael Bell, front left, and artistic director Holly Chappell, front right, have revamped seating at Little Andromeda.

Little Andromeda director and producer Michael Bell said they designed their own software so audience members could send drink orders to the bar using a QR-code on each table.

The theatre postponed comedian Ray O’Leary’s show this week because he remained stuck in Auckland, and another show was livestreamed because of its toddler audience, but everything else would go ahead this weekend, Bell said.

“The artists are mucking in. We’re still allowed an audience of 100 at one time, but we can’t fit them in with social distancing. This way, it becomes like a big cabaret.”

With uncertainty over whether Government would extend level 2 rules beyond Saturday night, the new arrangement would stay until at least the following weekend, Bell said.

Some ticket holders have had to be rebooked for other sessions, while others accepted refunds. Extra shows had been slotted in to cater to more patrons.

Creative director Holly Chappell said while the Covid rules had brought some disappointments, the artists had proven flexible and “really generous”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Retro-style lounge furniture has replaced standard theatre seating at Little Andromeda, and bespoke software means audience members don't have to leave their seats to order drinks.

“Performers are so stoked that they get to still perform that their reaction has been pretty overwhelmingly positive.”

Little Andromeda has been in its current venue since late last year, after moving from a space opposite.

Bell said after operating under Covid level 2 rules last year in the previous venue, they deliberately designed the new theatre with raised tiers wide enough for lounge suites and coffee tables.

The theatre’s box office would be down, but the revamp was “all about keeping the arts going”, he said.

Other theatres around New Zealand had found their own ways of keeping doors open, including Christchurch’s Court Theatre, which had installed a central barrier to divide its audience in half.