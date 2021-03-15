Christchurch filmmaker wins $42,000 with short film about abused teddy bears

Christchurch director Nick McLean puppeteering on the set of his short film Bear Hugs.

A Christchurch filmmaker has won more than $40,000 in an international competition for his short film about abused soft toys.

Christchurch director Nick McLean won second prize in the drama category of the My RØDE Reel competition for his poignant short film Bear Hugs.

The prize also included about $6000 worth of microphones as well as the cash prize of about $42,000.

McLean's short film, which was chosen from more than 5000 entries, was made as a passion project in his spare time.

“I wanted to make it right and do it with love because it was mainly me doing it all with some help from my friends,’’ he said.

Supplied The film came second in the drama category for an international competition run by Rode mics.

McLean puppeteered all the plush cast members, which were later voiced by Christchurch talent like Shay Horay and Nick White. He also directed, operated the camera and did the lighting.

The film follows Stitch, a teddy bear that attends a nightly support group for soft toys that are being abused by their young owners.

Stitch has not been abused by his owner, but carries the pain of the violent abuse that has unfolded in his home.

Supplied McLean puppeteers a teddy bear on the set of his short film. The green fabric was used to digitally remove him in the final shot.

“It is definitely an important subject. I remember growing up with friends that had similar issues.’’

He made the film as a way to focus on issues like domestic violence, drug use and mental health in a way that was fun and engaging to watch.

McLean has been making films for 26 years and started when he was 12 with a video camera donated to him by a family friend.

“You had to plug it into the VCR and the mains, so you could only shoot as far as the cable allowed.’’

Supplied The film deals with issues of domestic violence with a light touch.

He plans to develop the three-minute film into a longer version.

“I am doing a 15-minute version of the film.

“I am looking to create a longer version with a bit more in depth characters and more fleshed out.”