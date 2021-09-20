Tiny Fest brings dance, music, performance art and fringe theatre to Chch

Sally Stockwell will present her new show ‘We’ve Got So Much To Talk’ at Tiny Fest in Christchurch.

Tiny Fest is returning to Christchurch after a year away to fill the gap left by the absence of a fringe festival and contemporary dance event in the city.

The arts festival will run from November 26 to 28 and bring performance art, dance, music, spoken word and fringe theatre to Christchurch.

Co-producer Virginia Kennard said the recent loss of the Christchurch Arts Festival added to a lack of performance events in the city.

“Christchurch doesn’t have a fringe festival or a dance festival any more, so there is a big gap in the city,’’ she said.

“There needs to be something for grassroots and artists like myself to aim for.”

The full programme for the festival will be made public on Tuesday, but Kennard said the line-up would include new work by Christchurch choreographers Josie Archer and Kosta Bogoievski, Auckland performance artist Alexa Wilson, writer Hohepa Waitoa, dance artist Alice Weber, and actress Sally Stockwell.

Supplied Christchurch-based dancers and choreographers Josie Archer and Kosta Bogoievski will present a show at Tiny Fest.

Alice Weber’s show Solo for a Body is being taught to New Zealand performers via Zoom. Weber is based in Sydney and is not able to get to New Zealand for the festival.

Kennard said that because of the pandemic many talented artists were now based in New Zealand and could present new work as part of the festival.

“We are really excited.

“The global pandemic means that Christchurch is full of artists that wouldn’t normally be here.”

The festival was first held in Christchurch in 2019, but was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and funding issues.

Kennard said the festival would go ahead regardless of the Covid alert level. The festival would move to live online streaming in level 3 and 4. All performances will be live-streamed regardless of the alert level.

“We want this to happen. We see shows being postponed two years in a row. We don’t want to do that.”

She said the festival’s title came from the concentrated nature of the event, which will host 21 back-to-back shows over just two-and-a-half days.

But the name also refers to the gap between the audience and performers at the shows, which will be held at Little Andromeda and small spaces at the Christchurch Town Hall.

“It will never be in a traditional theatre. It is up close and personal. There is a tiny gap between the audience and the performers.”