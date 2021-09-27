Trio of filmmakers brought home by Covid make film for national scheme

The cast of A Peek Inside, a comic mockumentary made by a trio of young Christchurch filmmakers.

A trio of young Christchurch filmmakers brought back to New Zealand by the global Covid-19 pandemic have made a short film for a national initiative.

Producer Mikaela Rüegg and writers and directors Lucinda Jones and Genevieve Kent were all living and working in the United States when the pandemic struck early last year.

They returned to their home town of Christchurch and quickly started working on a short film with funding from the Someday Stories initiative. The group commissions short films from emerging young Kiwi filmmakers with support from NZ On Air, Te Māngai Pāho and the NZ Film Commission.

The short film, called A Peek Inside the Christchurch Internet Troll Agency, is a comic mockumentary. It follows the staff of the Christchurch branch of the fictional Social Cyberspace Agency as it attempts to use social media to further Russia’s political ends.

Supplied Co-writer and co-director Lucinda Jones, left, with co-director and co-writer Genevieve Kent and producer Mikaela Rüegg on location.

Co-writer and co-director Genevieve Kent said the idea for the film came when she read about the real-life Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg, which interfered with the 2016 US election.

“It blew my mind that it was someone's job to go to work and be an Internet troll. That really intrigued me,’’ she said.

“I thought: ‘What if there were branches all around the world and there was one in Christchurch’.”

The idea suited a mockumentary style similar to the film What We Do in the Shadows and sitcoms like The Office, she said.

Supplied The set for A Peek Inside was built in an abandoned Christchurch warehouse.

Jones said the style was based on documentaries like those made by online news site Vice. She said the script kept evolving right up to the first day of filming and was helped by comedian Tom Sainsbury, who acted as a script consultant.

“He was really wonderful to work with. He was very funny and really good with structure too.

“There were lots and lots of different drafts. The final draft was finished on the first day of filming.”

The set for the film was built in an abandoned warehouse on the edge of central Christchurch.

“It was really cool seeing it go from an abandoned warehouse to a cool start up company,” Kent said.

The project would not have happened without the pandemic, Kent said.

“All of us were in the same boat. I thought I would be here for a month or two. It was a pretty wild time.”

The film can be watched here from Monday September 27.