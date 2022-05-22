Movement Art Practice fills Christchurch Art gallery car park with dance

Contemporary dance choreographer Anna Bate will lead 13 non-professional dancers for the new show.

An underground car park beneath the Christchurch Art Gallery will be brought to life for one night only by a community dance project.

The ensemble of 13 untrained dancers will take on the giant concrete space as part of a project created by non-profit dance organisation Movement Art Practice (MAP).

MAP artistic director Julia Harvie said the underground car park was a challenging space to present contemporary dance.

“It is huge,’’ she said.

“How do you take on a car park? It is quite a complex wee project

“I don’t think anybody knows how to turn the lights off, so we can’t create atmosphere with light. There are no smoke and mirrors in that space.”

MAP aims to engage the wider community in contemporary dance and uses unusual spaces to reach new people. Last year, the group staged a show in Waltham Summer Pool, which was empty for the winter.

Supplied UNDERSIDE is a collaboration between the dancers, choreographer Anna Bate, sound designer Demarnia Lloyd, and visual artist Stuart Lloyd-Harris.

“That was a really interesting one.

“The idea is to take dance out of the theatre and make it more exposed to other communities and engage with local issues simply by occupying those spaces.

“You have a new audience simply by choosing a different location and connecting with a different group of people.

Occupying a car park with dance has resonance in Christchurch, she said. Arts organisations in the city often had to fight for a space of their own.

Supplied The stark concrete space of the car park presents a challenge for the contemporary dance show.

Last month, arts leaders managed to overturn a Christchurch City Council plan to sell a site in the performing arts precinct to Wilson Parking.

“Where does dance go? It has to go in a car park or a gallery or outside.

“Dance is always fighting for a presence or a space in the city.

“Who gets to use a space and what are some other ways you can be in a space and use it?”

Supplied Harvie says occupying the car park with dance has a resonance in Christchurch, where the arts have to fight for space.

The dancers, led by contemporary choreographer Anna Bate, range from a woman in her 60s with a doctorate in art history to a teenaged student. The show, called UNDERSIDE, will be performed at 3pm and 7pm on May 28.

“It is a community building exercise because of the disparate people that sign up to do it.

“It is about the spirit of the project. There is this magical thing that happens with the collective and the artist.

“Everybody brings body knowledge and life experience to the project.”