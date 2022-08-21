Toi Toi Opera a company to watch after Barber and Bernstein double bill

Toi Toi Opera – A Barber & Bernstein Double Bill

Knoxville Summer of 1915; A Hand of Bridge; Trouble in Tahiti

Director: Matthew Kereama Musical Director: Rachel Fuller

Reviewed by Tony Ryan

REVIEW: In this double bill Toi Toi Opera’s high production values and well-chosen cast ensure that the concept emerges as an integrated combination of three American pieces which share a domestic intimacy and a commentary on the elusiveness of the American dream.

Toi Toi’s stylish realisation and Emma Gilkison’s convincing performance of Barber’s Knoxville make it an effective prologue to the composer’s ten-minute opera A Hand of Bridge in which two couples reveal their suppressed dreams as they live out their unfulfilled lives.

All five singers in this first part portray their characters with vocal distinction and, while Katherine Doig stands out for her more forthright projection of both voice and character, the others are also effective in conveying their characters’ repressed aspirations.

In Knoxville, Emma Gilkison’s tendency to pull back on the higher, arching phrases would be helped by a more fluid tempo, which might also better highlight dramatic contrasts.

In Bernstein’s one-act opera Trouble in Tahiti, the chorus-like trio commentary is beautifully sung – the blend of the three voices and their physical coordination are impressive and very entertaining.

The final scene where they represent the American dream peering in through the living room windows is particularly effective.

Karyn Taylor-Moore The pieces share a domestic intimacy and a commentary on the elusiveness of the American dream.

The two principal singers in this work embrace their roles with conviction. John Bayne, as a suitably self-opinionated Sam, has the requisite vocal and physical attributes for the part, and although, as the corporate businessman he tends to be a little wooden compared to his more liberated characterisation in the gym changing room, he is always convincing as the husband in a dysfunctional marriage.

As his wife Dinah, Matilda Wickbom’s singing of her aria “I was Standing in a Garden” is the highlight of the evening – touchingly and beautifully done. And her contrasting solo “What a Movie” demonstrates an ability to communicate the diverse facets of the part.

A quintet of instrumentalists, led by musical director Rachel Fuller, fully supports the stage performances, and the set, lighting and costumes are excellent. Matthew Kereama’s direction ensures that the composers’ intentions are allowed to unfold without intervention, so that the overall concept works superbly.

Toi Toi is a company to watch – not only talented and professional, but innovative, imaginative and adventurous in a way that will surely develop a growing following as its reputation spreads.