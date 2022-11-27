Venus Rising finally comes to Christchurch after two years and four delays

Aurum, an award-winning dance piece by Alice Topp, is one of three featured in the new show Venus Rising.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Venus Rising show will finally open in Christchurch this week after two years and four postponements.

The show, which features three ballets by three leading female choreographers, was first scheduled to open in Christchurch in 2020.

Covid-19 pandemic controls meant the show was postponed four times.

Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) artistic director Patricia Barker said it felt good to finally see the show open in Wellington last week. Venus Rising will be performed at the James Hay Theatre in the Christchurch Town Hall from Thursday to Saturday.

“The curtain rose and the dancers rose to the occasion,” Barker said.

“It feels so incredible to get a show under our belt.

“It has been such a journey. I started working on this show in 2018.

“When you don't get to deliver on something that you are very proud of, it is one of those things that stays with you.”

Supplied The Autumn Ball, by Kiwi choreographer Sarah Foster-Sproull, features a catchy, rhythmic score.

Venus Rising features three distinctive pieces by different choreographers. Aurum is an award-winning dance piece by Alice Topp that was inspired by the Japanese art of kintsugi, where cracks in ceramics are repaired with gold.

The Autumn Ball, by Kiwi choreographer Sarah Foster-Sproull, includes a score by Eden Mulholland. The third piece is the New Zealand premiere of Waterbaby Bagatelles, which was created by Twyla Tharp in 1994 and features 27 dancers.

Barker said the dancer used the numerous delays to focus on the show.

“The dancers kept getting the opportunity to hone their craft.

“I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with us.

Supplied Waterbaby Bagatelles gets in New Zealand premiere nearly 30 years after it was first staged.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the dancers. It is just breathtaking.”

She said the next major production for RNZB was Tutus on Tour, which would be staged in small centres across New Zealand through February and March next year.

“We will be going to some places that we haven’t been to since the pandemic hit.

“We are looking forward to connecting with those audiences again.”