Buskers festival back 'stronger than ever' as crowds turn out

The 30th-anniversary celebration of Bread & Circus World Buskers Festival continues in central Christchurch until 29 January.

Some come to be amazed, some to enjoy a spectacle or have a laugh.

With international acts back and a run of sunny weather, the Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival is drawing big crowds into central Christchurch for the event’s 30th anniversary.

Back in full force for the first time since the pandemic, Bread and Circus launched on January 13 and runs until January 29.

It combines open-air shows and ticketed events.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff MulletMan and Mim perform during a daytime show.

Covid restrictions meant no festival last year, and only Kiwi acts took part in 2021. For the first few years post-quake, busking events were diverted to locations outside the central city, with mixed success and heavy financial losses.

This year audiences have been packing into venues such as The Tannery, New Regent St, and the James Hay Theatre, or sprawling in the sun at the outdoor busking pitches scattered about the city centre.

Festival organiser Scott Maidment said they were delighted with the response and how things had gone so far. They were seeing good numbers at the pitches and some ticketed shows had sold out.

Suppplied/Stuff A Bread and Circus event at night in New Regent St.

They had been worried New Regent St would be too crowded, so had added extra shows to spread the numbers, he said.

“People are really coming out. Some of the buskers coming for 20 years say it’s the biggest they can remember.

“The internationals are back, the weather has been great, there have been cruise ships are back. People have really missed it.”

Supplied/Stuff A big audience enjoys a daytime show in New Regent St.

While many of the public no longer carry cash, he was pleased to see audience members lining up at ATMs to put dollars in buskers’ hats, he said.

“The festival has come back stronger than ever. It’s so heartening.”

Performer Pedro Tochas, who has come from Portugal for the festival for 18 years, said this year has been one of the best yet.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Pedro Tochas entertains by the Bridge of Remembrance at the weekend.

“The crowds have been great, and they’re so generous – it’s been a blast,” he said.

“The people in Christchurch are so welcoming, they love the buskers. It’s the only place in the world where a busker is treated like a rock star.”

Other events such as Saturday’s Sparks concert in Hagley Park, which attracted about 16,000 people, and Sunday’s Thai festival in Victoria Square have also boosted the number of people in town.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The festival has brought big numbers of people into the central city. This was Saturday on Oxford Tce.

Local bars, restaurants and takeaway outlets have benefitted from the turnout.

Restaurant and bar co-owner Nick Inkster said they’d had a lot of extra patrons come through the doors. His businesses include OGB bar, the Austin club, and Paddy McNaughtons.

“It’s been great. This year we’ve noticed a lot more people in town. Everyone comes out to eat and drink beforehand.

“Some of them it’s the first time they’ve seen the buskers, or it’s been a long time.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Biggest Little Circus performs at the Scott statue busking pitch at the corner of Oxford Tce and Worcester Blvd.

“We notice it a lot if there’s a busker’s event on near here – at the Isaac Theatre Royal or New Regent St.”

This year, acts new to the festival include The Twins Trip, comedy show Her Majesty’s Secret Circus, and street magician Jason Maher.

They have joined previous favourites such as Laser Kiwi, Pedro Tochas, Fraser Hooper, Kozo Kaos, Sport Suzie, Paul Klass, and Guinness World Record holder Space Cowboy,

Events include the Bread & Circus Brewery Tour, the free New Regent St Spectacular, the Silent Disco Walking Tour and comedy show An Idiot’s Guide to Wine.