Tiny Ruins headline new festival to mark Arts Centre restoration

Indie folk band Tiny Ruins are headlining a new festival at Christchurch’s Arts Centre to mark a restoration milestone.

A new festival featuring indie folk band Tiny Ruins and a host of Christchurch performers will celebrate a major milestone in the restoration of the Arts Centre.

Off Centre, which starts on Friday and runs over the weekend, also includes comedian Brynley Stent, Christchurch performer Shay Horay, open air Shakespeare, Toi Toi Opera, musician Mousey and The All Girl Big Band. There are 88 events in the programme, with 60 of those free to the public.

Arts Centre creative director Chris Archer said the festival was devised as a way to welcome people back to the complex of historic Christchurch buildings after years of repair and restoration following the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

“We have billed it as a bit of a party to welcome people back,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Tiny Fest brings dance, music, performance art and fringe theatre to Chch

* No two shows the same: Chch couple bring unique modern dance act to hometown

* Christchurch's first Matariki fireworks display to go ahead



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch Arts Centre chief executive Philip Aldridge says being denied $48m in shovel-ready funding to restore five heritage buildings was "heartbreaking". (First published September 2020.)

“The festival is our way of acknowledging that we have completed as much of the restoration of the Arts Centre as we can with the funds that we have to spend.

“The site is now walkable from the east to the west, which is making a difference. Prior to that we were a site cut in half.”

Archer said the festival could become an annual event if there was a strong response from the public and performers.

Supplied The free opening event for the festival will feature local performers and artists.

“There has been a gap in the city since the Christchurch Arts Festival has no longer been an event.

“We are not looking to replace that, but it might open up a conversation about what an arts festival could look like.”

The festival line up was selected by Archer, along with World Buskers Festival founder Jodi Wright and theatre director Holly Chappell.

Supplied The Barden Party’s open air Shakespeare show is also part of the Off Centre festival.

“It was all about how diverse can we make this. There is something for everyone.”

The opening of the festival will be marked with a free event on Friday evening where performers and artists will entertain people across the Arts Centre site.

“We want people to encounter buskers and circus acts and artists doing their thing as they walk through the Arts Centre,” Archer said.

“It will be an exciting opportunity for people to rediscover the place and get a sample of the programme.”