National concerto contest caps strange year for Christchurch violinist

National Concerto Competition finalists April Ju from Christchurch, Hyein Kim from Auckland and Catherine Kwak from Auckland.

When April Ju takes to the stage at the final of the National Concerto Competition next month, the Christchurch violinist will be hoping that Zoom lessons in the middle of the night, six hours of practice a day, and training at one of the leading music academies in the world will pay off.

Ju is one of three young musicians competing in the final at the Christchurch Town Hall on March 6 for the $17,000 prize pool and a title that has launched countless names in New Zealand classical music.

The competition will cap a strange year for Ju after gaining a place on a masters course at London’s prestigious Royal Academy of Music in September 2019, but having to flee Britain for New Zealand once the Covid-19 pandemic started to take hold in March.

“It really was a dream and it is crazy that I was [at the academy] for six months,’’ she said.

“It is sad I can’t be there, but I am grateful to be back in New Zealand.”

She said London was a strange place in the early weeks of the pandemic.

“It was like a ghost town.

“Toilet paper and sanitiser and even food was all sold out. There were empty shelves everywhere and people were so on edge.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The National Concerto Competition is being held at the at the Christchurch Town Hall on Saturday.

She continued the course remotely from New Zealand, attending Zoom classes in the middle of the night and lessons with her teacher online in the evening.

“I would listen through the night. I had classes at 2am.”

She has put the two-year masters course on hold after finishing the first year and hopes to return to London to complete the qualification in September.

The 23-year-old musician first picked up a violin when she was five and has never looked back.

“I fell in love with the sound of it even though I was probably pretty bad.”

She loves the violin for its versatility of expression.

“It is like being able to paint something. It is like a tool for painting. You can produce so many different sounds and emotions and feelings.”

When she performs on March 6, she will be playing a rare violin made in northern Italy in the 1840s loaned to her by the academy. She said the violin was subtly different to its modern equivalent.

“There is a certain maturity of sound.

“It is very hard to describe. There is a certain depth to the instrument and a certain resonance that I can’t pinpoint.”