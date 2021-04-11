Wind not enough to put keen Canterbury concertgoers off

About 10,000 people attended music festival Selwyn Sounds in Lincoln on Saturday, which included a performance by Stan Walker.

A little wind was not enough to put off keen concertgoers in Canterbury over the weekend, as Kiwis from across the country flocked to the Selwyn Sounds music festival.

Crowds of nearly 10,000 people turned out at the Lincoln Domain on Saturday, where they were treated to performances by the Jordan Luck Band, Elemeno P, The Chills, Stan Walker, and Zed.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place in early March, but organisers had to push it back due to a change in Covid-19 alert levels.

Event operations manager Stuart Dwight said the event went, “really, really well”.

“After a glorious week setting up, it was a little bit windy. There was a little rain too, but it stopped before we even opened the gates.

“[But] people didn’t let a little wind stop them from having a good time.”

He said there was a really good vibe amongst concertgoers.

“We have an older audience, but they still got a pretty good mosh pit going up the front.

“It’s a good way to keep warm I guess.”

Shane Jones Photography/Stuff Selwyn Sounds was “just under full house”, organisers said.

Covid-19 might have pushed the festival back a month, but Park said it did not put New Zealanders off.

It also meant they had an all-Kiwi lineup this year, from Hello Sailor to Stan Walker, “and everyone in between”.

“Everyone was well received.”

He said people came from all over the country, and he spoke to concertgoers from Wellington and New Plymouth up north, as well as “everywhere you could imagine in the South Island”.

“This was out fifth anniversary, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”