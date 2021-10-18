Kiwi jazz legend keeps touring South Island despite pandemic controls

Trombonist Rodger Fox and pianist Michael Houstoun bring their show to the South Island this week.

Kiwi jazz legend Rodger Fox is still touring his big band around the South Island, despite Covid-19 restrictions making it tough to make ends meet.

Fox has been leading his big band of 18 jazz players for nearly 50 years and shows no sign of slowing down.

The Rodger Fox Big Band will perform with classical pianist Michael Houstoun in Queenstown, Invercargill, Oamaru, Christchurch and Ashburton over five days from October 20. He will perform at The Piano in Christchurch on October 23.

Fox said touring the South Island under alert level 2 restrictions was challenging.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Fox plays at the Manawatū Jazz Festival 2018 with his big band.

“It is knife-edge stuff,’’ he said.

“It has come down to: How can we make this work?”

It was also challenging when 300-seat venues were reduced to 140 seat venues by social distancing rules, he said.

“I am trying to keep tours happening.

“The hardest part is that the general concert-going public think everything is cancelled, especially in the South Island.

“So many artists have cancelled things it is hard to get the word out that these things are happening.”

Bryn Van Vliet/Stuff Bryn Van Vliet plays at the Turner Centre with the Rodger Fox Big Band.

The unlikely collaboration between Fox’s big band and classical pianist Houstoun began with a chance meeting between the two in Christchurch about seven years ago.

They have been touring together ever since. The current show features a cover of Rolling Stones song Honky Tonk Woman.

“That is in tribute to [Rolling Stones drummer] Charlie Watts, who passed away recently and was a very big jazz fan and supported many young jazz players for a long time.

“It is quite a varied show. It is a classical piano player with a big band.

“The audience usually walks away a bit stunned.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Guest trumpeter Louis Dowdeswell, left, and Fox duet at the 2019 Jazz Festival.

In November next year, Fox will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his big band.

“I’m so pleased that I started young, or I would be very old now.

“I can’t believe it. Sometimes it feels like I’ve only just started. It is great to still have a band that tours.”

His passion for the big band has never diminished. He loves the intensity of the sound and bringing young players into his fold.

“I like the power of the band. The strength of 18 players hitting it all at the same time.

“It is a never ending circle of getting on with it and making things happen.”