The return of Christmas in the Park a jingle bell hit in Christchurch

Thousands of people packed Christchurch's Hagley Park for the Christmas in the Park concert on Saturday, hosted by Jackie Clarke, pictured.

Silent Night might have been part of the set list for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park but it was anything but quiet when the show lit up Christchurch’s Hagley Park for the first time since 2019.

On Saturday evening, crowds descended on the Garden City’s urban area to immerse themselves in the festive season with live entertainment including classic Christmas tunes, some contemporary ditties and a headline act who is no stranger to the show – all hosted by singer Jackie Clarke.

And a bit of rain didn’t put off show-goers.

“It was beautiful, beautiful weather, then there was just a bit of rain just before the interval,” event spokesperson Deborah Delaney said.

But she said by the first song of the second half “it started to clear up”.

“People didn’t go home – they stood under trees.”

The highlight of the night was when Waimate country pop singer Kaylee Bell took centre stage in the show’s second half, Delaney said.

Supplied/Stuff Award-winning country pop artist Kaylee Bell headlined the event. She’s no stranger to the show after being in the choir in 2007 and a solo performer a few years later.

“The crowd loved her, she was a highlight.”

Bell had come a long way since her first appearance at Christmas in the Park as part of the choir in 2007, followed a few years later by a solo performance, Delaney said.

“Now she is the headline act.”

The award-winning singer has over 40 million streams, earning her the title of Most Streamed Female Country Artist for Australasia and made it to the top 24 on The Voice Australia this year.

Supplied Christmas in the Park spokesperson Deborah Delaney says the Christchurch crowds were well-behaved and “spectacular”.

Bell said it was “magical” playing with her band at the “iconic” event.

“Christchurch holds a special place in my heart having spent time there at [polytech course] NASDA and growing up with the majority of my family around Christchurch.”

The annual Christmas in the Park event, which has been running for 27 years, had been canned for the past two years due to Covid restrictions, making this year “so special”, Delaney said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF A fireworks display capped off the 2019 Christmas in the Park in Christchurch.

This year saw a new stage, new screens and a new Christmas tree added to the traditional event.

But one thing that didn’t change was people getting up to dance and wave light sticks before a fireworks finale at 10pm.

Delaney said it was “just wonderful”.

“I can’t wait till next year.”