Talented young musicians tour the South Island

Keina Rolliston and Jack McKenzie have just been on tour with the National Youth Brass Band.

Jack McKenzie escapes the worries of day to day life by creating music.

The 21-year-old trombonist’s “highlight of the year” came last week as he toured some of the South Island with fellow musicians in the National Youth Brass Band for his fourth year.

Thirty-seven young brass and percussion musicians aged from 14 to 22 were selected by audition to be in the band.

The players came from Auckland, Invercargill and everywhere in between. Ten are from Christchurch.

McKenzie comes from Invercargill originally and found his passion for music while at primary school.

After a couple of years learning the recorder, McKenzie’s interest turned to the trombone.

It was the look of the slide on the instrument that piqued his interest and the young banker has been moving up through the ranks of brass bands ever since.

Supplied The band perform a varied programme of music entitled Te Wā Heke Mai: The Future.

“Music is brilliant, it takes my mind off anything. You can put all your emotions into the music,” McKenzie said.

Alongside McKenzie is Keina Rollinson, the youngest in the band.

Keina was brought up around music, with her mum working as a piano teacher.

She learnt piano for a while but at 9 years old made the switch to percussion.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff McKenzie and Keina also play for Christchurch’s Woolston Brass Band.

The 15-year-old won the national junior percussion solo competition in 2021.

The talented pair also play for the Woolston Brass Band in Christchurch.

The 2023 National Youth Brass Band has just completed its tour with concerts in Westport, Blenheim and Christchurch.

Musicians from the Woolston Junior Band, the Woolston Concert Brass and Woolston Brass performed at Christchurch's Edmonds band rotunda.

Led by musical director Tyme Marsters from Woolston Brass, the band performed a varied programme of music entitled Te Wā Heke Mai: The Future – an appropriate title as Marsters starts his three-year tenure as director this year.

His assistant musical director is renowned tuba player and New Zealand Army Band bandmaster Phil Johnston.

The work being tackled this year by the band is the virtuosic Arabian Nights: Fantasy on Rimsky Korsakov's Scheherazade for Brass Band, while the concerts also feature the premiere performances of Te Wā Heke Mai: The Future, a commission written for the 2023 band course by former member Dale Vail.