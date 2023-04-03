'Very rare' Beethoven piano concerto marathon comes to Christchurch

Acclaimed English pianist Paul Lewis will perform Beethoven’s entire Piano Concerto cycle in three back-to-back concerts with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in Christchurch from 19 May.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO), acclaimed English pianist Paul Lewis and renowned Brazilian conductor Eduardo Strausser will perform the Beethoven marathon in the Christchurch Town Hall over three nights from May 19.

NZSO chief executive Peter Biggs said they decided to stage the concerts in Christchurch after a similar marathon in Auckland last year received “enormous acclaim”.

“We thought we would get Paul Lewis back so other parts of the country could experience him and his talents,’’ he said.

Supplied The ‘very rare’ concerts will be held in the Christchurch Town Hall from May 19.

He said it was unusual for an orchestra to perform Beethoven’s five piano concertos in one go.

“It is very rare. “I was trying to look up who has done this and not many orchestras have, from what I can work out.

“It is total absorption in an overall masterpiece. One concerto is a masterpiece on its own, but I love the entirety of them. I think it will be a total treat.”

Lewis was the first pianist to perform all five concertos at the Proms. His later recording of the cycle with the BBC Symphony Orchestra was praised by Gramophone magazine as “civilized, musically responsible and vital playing”.

“I think there’s definitely some kind of journey from the first to the last piano concerto,” Lewis has said.

“I think it tells us very specific and valuable things about Beethoven. Each piece is completely unique.”

Supplied Renowned Brazilian conductor Eduardo Strausser will lead the orchestra for each concert.

The Beethoven concerts in Auckland last year received widespread praise, with one reviewer singling out Lewis for his “seemingly inexhaustible keyboard wizardry” and “breathtaking drama”.

Biggs said Lewis was a major figure in classical music.

“Paul is one of the greatest interpreters of Beethoven’s music around.”

He said ticket prices ranged from $100 to $10, if you are a member of the NZSO, with fully membership costing $30.

“I know the cost of living is hitting everybody and people might be thinking: ‘Three concerts in a row, how can I afford that?’

“We are trying to keep ticket prices as low as possible.”