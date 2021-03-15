Court Theatre play to become premium TV show starring Nicole Kidman

Cast member Stephen Lovatt hugs Caitlin River as Lara McGregor looks on during a rehearsal for the play.

The latest play at the Court Theatre will soon be adapted into a prestige television show starring Nicole Kidman.

Australian playwright Andrew Bovell's award-winning play Things I know to be True was purchased by Amazon Studios in October.

Kidman said she wanted to star in the adaptation after seeing the play in Sydney.

“Andrew’s play is exquisite,'' she told entertainment news site Deadline.

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theatre experiences.”

Supplied Daniel Watterson, left in rehearsals, plays one of the adult sons who returns to the family home.

The play, which opens at the Court Theatre in Christchurch on March 20, is set in the backyard of a family home and explores what happens when the adult children of a long-married couple come crashing back into their lives.

Court Theatre artistic director Daniel Pengelly said he selected the play for the new season because it was one of the best scripts he had ever read.

“I cried twice while I was reading it, which is a rare thing,'' he said.

“I read it last year in lockdown and it was the best play I have read in the last two years.

Supplied Heather O'Carroll plays Pip Price in the production.

“I think it is an excellent play and think it may be the best thing we do this year.”

He said a dozen Court staff members unanimously backed selecting the play for their new season.

“This was the only script that got unanimous support across the whole company.

“That almost never happens. Everyone's tastes are so different.”

Supplied Rehearsal shots from the Court Theatre's production of Things I Know to be True.

He believed the play resonated with audiences because it was about universal themes of family.

“The play is about families at its core. About the challenges and love of family.

“This play will speak to people because it connects to all of us.”

Pengelly was surprised the play was still available for theatres to perform after it had been purchased by Amazon.

Supplied Lara McGregor and Caitlin Rivers rehearse as mother and daughter in the family drama.

He said a planned production of the play Fleabag had to be cancelled after it was picked up by the BBC for a television show that became a critical and popular smash.

He thought Things I Know to be True would become a word-of-mouth hit.

“Our job is to get people in for the first two weeks, and then they will tell people about it.

“The last two weeks will fill up. The stars seem to be aligning. I think this could be something very special.”