Pantomime returns to Christchurch with Beauty & the Beast production

Beauty and the Beast was postponed twice due to Covid-19 pandemic controls, but is back in Christchurch this week.

Theatre director and writer Gregory Cooper learnt how Kiwi audiences respond to British pantomime with a single heckle.

He directed a production of Cinderella in 2020 and went to see most performances to observe how Kiwis responded to the audience interaction traditionally required in pantomime.

“It is not until you get the show in front of 800 children that you get an understanding of what they will yell at,” Cooper said.

“One of the stepsisters was saying something to the audience and a child shouted from the top of the Theatre Royal: ‘We hate you.’

“It was perfect timing and completely brought the house down.”

Cooper has brought that knowledge to a new pantomime, Beauty & the Beast, which opens at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday and runs until December 11. He is the writer and director of the follow-up show.

The production stars RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under 2021 winner Kita Mean, What Now host Erin Wells and entertainer Ali Harper.

It was initially supposed to open last Christmas, but was postponed to July and then this December due to Covid-19 pandemic controls.

“We are back to Christmas again now, which in some ways is the best result because a pantomime should be happening around Christmas really.”

Supplied Erin Wells returns to pantomime as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

Cooper said the delays gave him more time to tweak the script.

“There’s been a series of, not complete rewrites, but updates and we want to make it as fresh as possible.

“It was quite nice to put it away for three or four months and then come back.

“It was a bit of a luxury that you don’t normally have.”

Cooper, who grew up in Christchurch, is a former Court Jester and founding member of comedy troupe The Outwits, whose five summer comedy shows included the popular Complete History of Christchurch.

Supplied Actor, director and playwright Gregory Cooper has learnt how New Zealand audiences respond to pantomime.

He wrote the popular one-man show MAMIL for actor Mark Hadlow, which enjoyed a sold out run across New Zealand in 2015, and wrote the suffragette Kate Sheppard musical That Bloody Woman with composer Luke Di Somma, which became a national phenomenon.

His next project will return him to summer comedy shows. He will write, direct and perform in the Complete History of Kiwi Cricket as part of the Anthony Harper Summer Theatre season in January.

Then he will write a new show for Mark Hadlow as a sort of follow up to their smash hit MAMIL.

He is also pleased that next year Christchurch theatre company Showbiz will stage his That Bloody Woman musical.

“I am really chuffed that we will have another good run in Christchurch.”