Canterbury artist uses Hurunui district as her studio

Canterbury artist Janey Lovell-Smith loves the challenge of painting in water colours because they cannot be mastered.

Whether it is being swarmed by bees, blown over in a gale, or interrupted by rain showers, Canterbury artist Janey Lovell-Smith is in her element.

Anyone familiar with the Hurunui hinterland may have spotted Lovell-Smith at her easel, standing on the side of the road in all weather to capture the region’s ever-changing lights and landscapes.

From old wooden buildings, brick churches and weathered wool sheds, to the nor’west arch over Mt Grey and the sunset at Waikari, the Amberley resident is spoiled for choice with her surroundings.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Canterbury artist Janey Lovell-Smith has been “furiously painting” since 2016.

She has been painting en plein​ air (outdoors) for the last two years. She had always been artistic but fell into a career in graphic design, during which time she shelved her paintbrushes.

“I started again in 2016, and I’ve been furiously painting since then,’’ she said.

“I turned 50 and I thought if I didn’t go back to it then, I never would.’’

supplied Storm approaching over Mt Grey, created by Janey Lovell-Smith.

The recently-formed Amberley Arts Group was another trigger for her to rekindle her passion.

Lovell-Smith will stand in the dusty long grass alongside a gravel road, cramped on a rocky outcrop, or in a paddock to work at her easel, absorbing the weather conditions and becoming part of her surroundings.

“It’s not an easy pastime – there’s the challenge of a constantly changing subject, yet by its very nature, plein air painting is irresistible,” she said.

”It can be great therapy, you can just get out of the car and stand on the side of the road and just paint it out.’’

Plein air is not about artistic perfection but about connecting with the surroundings, she said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Janey Lovell-Smith says painting outdoors is “irresistible”.

“When I look at a finished painting I remember the shifting light, smells, sounds and the energy of the landscape.”

The roadside hobby has also helped her meet some real characters along the way.

“There was a guy who came out of nowhere at 10am and offered me a glass of wine,’’ she recalled.

“I’ve met so many people that have told me the history of their farm or their shed, it can be really fascinating.’’

Lovell-Smith and her husband, Roger Thomas, moved to North Canterbury from Christchurch 17 years ago, falling in love with the views and ambience.

supplied Waikari sunset, created by Janey Lovell-Smith.

“We have explored them by car, bike and on foot, from the unspoilt coastline to the mountainous high country and rolling farmland in between – artists and explorers of all kinds are surely spoiled for choice here.’’

The only trouble with being a prolific painter is the enormous volume of work you end up with, and Lovell-Smith would love to one day exhibit her works, which are in storage for now.

“I’m very critical of my work – I probably only like about 1 per cent – and that may not be perfect, but it will remind me of the experience of standing out there painting it.'’

Her old work came in handy over lockdown when art paper became as scarce as toilet paper.

“I couldn’t get any paper, so I painted on the back of some of my old paintings.’’

When she is not standing on the side of the road at her easel, Lovell-Smith teaches the techniques of watercolour to beginners and artists, is a member of the Hurunui Arts Council, and is involved in the annual Hurunui Showcase each September.

The name Lovell-Smith is well-known in the art world – Lovell-Smith’s great-aunt was the renowned artist Rata Lovell-Smith, who taught at the Canterbury College School of Art with husband Colin.

They were part of The Group, an influential group of Canterbury artists between 1927 and1977, and Rata Lovell-Smith’s most iconic work was a painting called Hawkins.

Reputed to have only painted en plein air, although this may have been exaggerated through local folklore, Rata Lovell-Smith was a master of landscape painting, genes she clearly passed down to her great-niece.