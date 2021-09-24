New summer dates for Christchurch's 2021 Scape festival

Christchurch’s Scape Public Art Festival will run for eight weeks this year over the summer period, delayed due to Covid-19. Pictured is artist Kate Newby will be taking part in the festival.

Christchurch’s Scape Public Art Festival will run for a longer period than usual this year, with work from local and international artists decorating city streets over summer.

The festival was planned to run for six weeks starting on October 9, but will now run for an additional two weeks from November 19 till January 14.

The festival was downscaled last year, with half the budget and a focus on Kiwi artists only, due to Covid-19. But it meant prestigious local artists like Dane Mitchell could create new work for Christchurch’s streets.

Scape executive director Deborah McCormick said it was exciting to be able to welcome back international artists this year while also showcasing “high quality work” by Christchurch and New Zealand artists.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Public artworks on display around Christchurch city in the annual Scape Public Art Walkway for 2016.

On the opening weekend, eight artworks would emerge in the central city by Kiwi artists including Aroha Novak, Janet Lilo, Kate Newby, and Sione Monū.

Christchurch artists Louise Palmer and Olivia Webb would also showcase their art, along with Beijing-based artist Nabuqi and Korean artist Bona Park.

The 2021 season’s theme, Shadow Cast, was curated by Scape managing curator Jamie Hanton and intended to challenge, provoke and surprise the audience by re-imagining the city and its histories.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Scape director Deborah McCormick says she is excited to be able to show international artists’ works again this year as well as a talented group of local artists.

Two walkways will be created to showcase the artworks: one staging the eight new artworks through the city’s cultural precinct, Botanic Gardens and Hagley Park, and the other following the city and river paths, focusing on 15 permanent legacy artworks.

The artists were chosen partly because of their ability to respond to the theme.

Their pieces would include installations, performances and video work, McCormick said.

Edith Amituanai/Supplied Sione Monū’s artwork will be shown from the opening weekend on November 19.

It would be a “diverse season of excitement and revelation”, she said.

“We’re looking forward to being able to continue the momentum and to see people out and enjoying the work.”

The new dates coincided with Scape’s public art events over summer, including an education programme, a pop-up exhibition, and gallery openings.