Christchurch student wins first youth award in national IHC art competition

Papanui High School student Lily Reardon says she couldn’t believe it when she won the youth award at the IHC Art Awards this year.

For Christchurch student Lily Reardon, art is a way to relax and escape into her own world.

The Papanui High School student was among 400 New Zealand artists to enter the IHC Art Awards, open to artists aged 13 and older with intellectual disabilities.

Lily, 15, said she “couldn’t believe it” when she found out she had won the competition’s first youth award and a $1500 prize.

The award was introduced as a way to ensure up-and-coming artists were seen and celebrated.

Lily’s artwork, named My Mind, was drawn with pen and watercolour, and illustrated her feelings about being in form time at school – something that made her feel anxious at times.

“I didn’t like form time a lot, so I decided to do something about it,” she said.

The artwork illustrated her imagination, which she utilised during form time as a distraction to help her feel more at ease.

Her occupational therapist, Anne Bridgman, had encouraged her to enter the awards.

Supplied Reardon’s artwork named ‘My Mind’, illustarted the role art plays in her life.

Bridgman said it was a good opportunity for Lily to gain new experience through something she was good at and had a lot of passion for.

“Building her confidence and getting her to take up a new challenge is really what it was all about.”

Art was a way for Lily to get her “thoughts and ideas down on paper, to support her through a challenging situation”.

Lily, who has DiGeorge syndrome, recently joined a “mainstream” art class at school and hoped to become an artist and author one day.

Going into the class was nerve-racking, but once she started drawing she felt “more comfortable”, she said.

IHC programmes general manager Janine Stewart said 2021’s awards had showcased “another year of incredible art”.

“I’ve been involved with the awards since their establishment in 2004 and every year there’s something new with an increase in alternative mediums this time around,” she said.

Dannilee Kokiri, of Lower Hutt, won the top award for her acrylic painting The Chakra Forest, inspired by the nature surrounding her.

Second and third place were won by Hamiltonians Deshan Walallavita and Emma White respectively, while Matthew Tonkin from Auckland won the L’affare People’s Choice Award.

A gala awards ceremony was unable to be held at Te Papa museum due to the recent lockdown.

The top 85 artworks are on show at the IHC Art Awards Pop-up Gallery at 69 Willis St, Wellington, until October 9.

Many of the artworks are also being sold off Trade Me, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.