Never-before-seen Ans Westra photographs of Christchurch on show in the city

Two people talking in Cathedral Sq in an Ans Westra photo from 1971.

Are you in these never-before-seen photos from 1970s Christchurch?

If so, the archive of legendary photographer Ans Westra wants to hear from you.

The photographs were taken by Westra in Christchurch in the 1970s as part of a tour of the country and will be on display in the city this weekend. Most of the Christchurch photos in the show have never been published before.

Ans Westra A rock concert in Christchurch in 1971 was documented by Ans Westra.

Manager of the Ans Westra archive and copyright, David Alsop, was keen to hear from anyone who might recognise people in the black and white photographs.

Westra would document the location and date of images, but rarely collected names for her subjects.

“If anyone knows who is in those photos, it would be great to know. That would complete the record,’’ Alsop said.

“As information comes to hand about who might be in them, that becomes part of the National Library record for that image.”

Ans Westra A group of women having a picnic in Hagley Park in 1971.

The photographs, along with other images of New Zealand from the Westra archive, will be on display on Sunday November 7 at Sir Miles Warren's former apartment and office on Cambridge Tce.

Westra made her name photographing Māori communities in the 1960s and documented wider New Zealand culture over decades.

Her photographs are celebrated for the way they artfully capture people going about their everyday life.

Ans Westra A group of punters at Addington Raceway in 1971.

“She was interested in reflecting the human condition,” Alsop said, “The way people live and interact with each other.”

“She was documenting human relations in an empathic and honest way. It is very natural.”

The Christchurch images in the new exhibition were taken for Westra’s book Notes on the Country I Live In, published in 1972.

Ans Westra A couple on the banks of the Avon River in central Christchurch.

“She was looking at life in New Zealand as a country, rather than Māori culture, which had been her work up to that point,” Alsop said.

“It was a story about all of New Zealand.”

There are 300,000 photographs in Westra’s archive, Alsop said. The archive has been working with the National Library since 2014 to digitise and catalogue the entire collection.

Joseph Kelly David Alsop, left, with photographer Ans Westra in 2020.

The collection consists of 125,000 digital photographs, and 175,000 analogue negatives. The National Library has digitised about 100,000 of the analogue images.

Alsop estimated it would take about another five years to digitise the rest of the archive.

“No one person has seen the whole archive.”

The show is part of the national TENT initiative, which is run by the team behind the Auckland Art Fair and invites galleries to present a show in any location outside their own exhibition space.