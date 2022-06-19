Christchurch Art Show could be biggest in country thanks to new venue

The Christchurch Art Show could now be one of the biggest in New Zealand thanks to its new venue at Te Pae Convention Centre this year.

Director Kate Morrison said the floor space for this weekend’s event was 60% larger than last year’s show, which was held at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand, in Wigram.

“We have never done one this big before,’’ she said.

“I think we are the biggest art show in New Zealand. There won’t be anyone with a bigger floor plan than this.”

She said 1600 people would attend the opening night on Friday to view thousands of art works by 139 artists from across New Zealand.

The prices range from $20 to $10,000 for a large artwork.

“The most popular buying spot is about $700.”

The bigger space at Te Pae meant they could bring in more sculptures, including a large skull made by Weta Workshop artist Javier Murcia, Morrison said.

“It means that there is more space for people to stand back and look at the art.

“It is hard to see the art in a very closed environment.”

The show, which will run from Friday night to Monday, was first held in Christchurch in 2014. Morrison said they were keen to secure Te Pae as a venue for the event.

The event was postponed from March to June after the country moved to the red setting of the Covid-19 pandemic controls in January, stopping any events of more than 100 people.

“We have been very much looking forward to getting into the venue for a long time.

She hoped the central city venue would lead to a higher attendance.

“In town, we feel people will just come across it.”