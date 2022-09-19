New Christchurch Art Gallery installation features 530 metres of hand-braided harakeke

The artwork features 530 metres of braided strands of harakeke, or flax.

An arts collective of four Māori women took months harvesting, processing and braiding strands of harakeke, or flax, into 530 metres of webbing for a new installation at the Christchurch Art Gallery.

The braided harakeke swoops down from the skylights and across the gallery foyer in geometric patterns as part of a new work called Tīkawe by the Mata Aho Collective.

Gallery curator Melanie Oliver said the collective, which won the prestigious Walters Prize last year and were made Arts Foundation laureates earlier this month, specialise in large-scale artworks using fibre and textiles.

Oliver said the piece took about 18 months to complete. The flax was gathered in urban environments like car parks and suburban backyards.

Supplied Erena Baker, Sarah Hudson, Bridget Reweti and Terri Te Tau spent months braiding harakeke for the new artwork.

The four members of the collective – Erena Baker, Sarah Hudson, Bridget Reweti and Terri Te Tau – spent months, partly during lockdown, preparing and braiding the flax into long lengths of fibre.

“They were all made by hand,’’ she said.

“Their approach is that they have four brains and eight hands.”

Supplied The braided flax took the art collective several months to create.

Oliver said the artwork was inspired by kawe, which were braided lengths of flax used by Māori to carry heavy loads.

“Māori used kawe to carry everything from kete to stones, materials and even – using a more specialised form known as pīkau – babies.”

Before the collective started work, Oliver took them to see braided harakeke at the Canterbury Museum, Okains Bay Museum and the Rene Orchiston collection at Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research.

“It got them thinking about how people would have carried pounamu across the Alps.”

Supplied The lengths of braided flax run from the skylights at the top of the foyer in the Christchurch Art Gallery.

It is the first time the collective had used harakeke. In previous artworks they have used tarpaulins, mink blankets and netting. The work was purchased for the gallery by the W.A. Sutton Trust and would be on display until late next year.

“It transforms our foyer,” Oliver said.

“[Their artworks] always take up a lot of space, which is very intentional

“They are claiming space for Māori women in this gallery.”