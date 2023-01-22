International and local artists showcase urban art for museum's farewell

More than 60 urban artists are at work in 35 spaces across five floors of the almost-empty Canterbury Museum building, including rooms never seen before by the public.

The exhibition – called SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover – features six international artists and a range of Kiwi-born creatives. It opens on Saturday.

Canterbury Museum will close in April for five years for a major revamp, but before then murals, sculpture, video, tattoo art and installations will be showcased.

International artists including Aches (Dublin, Ireland), SHOK-1 (London, United Kingdom) and ROA (Ghent, Belgium) arrived over the weekend to join talent from around Aotearoa.

Kiwi-born creatives Captain Kris (London, UK), Askew One (Oregon, USA) and Ling (Melbourne, Australia) round out SHIFT’S international contingent.

Canterbury locals might recognise ROA’s work from the iconic moa mural he painted on the side of the museum in December 2013 for the RISE: Street Art exhibition that opened the following month. ROA is one of several RISE artists returning for SHIFT.

Supplied ROA’s moa mural was painted on the side of Canterbury Museum in December 2013.

Other names from around the motu include Benjamin Work, Flox and Sweats, Charles and Janine Williams, Ross Liew, Haser, Tawck, Chimp, Milarky, Berst, Component and Margarita Vovna.

Christchurch has one of New Zealand’s most vibrant urban art scenes and will be well represented in the exhibition by artists including Wongi ‘Freak’ Wilson, Ikarus, Jacob Yikes, Dcypher, Kophie, Jessie Rawcliffe, Ghostcat and Dr Suits.

Exhibition curator and urban art expert Dr Reuben Woods said the SHIFT project was proving to be a “dynamic undertaking”, with the list of contributing artists still growing.

Supplied Stolen Heart by London-based artist SHOK-1.

“One of the fantastic things about getting a big group of artists like this together is that there are heaps of opportunities for sharing ideas and cross-pollinating.

“RISE, the 2014 street art exhibition at the museum, was all about urban art’s emergence. These artists will showcase how urban art has evolved since then.

“We’re asking the artists to respond to the Museum as a space, so in curating the exhibition we’ve tried to include artists whose practices contrast or connect with the work of museums,” Woods said.

Supplied Ōtautahi Christchurch artist Wongi 'Freak' Wilson with his work in the museum's former Documentary History store.

Museum director Anthony Wright said it had been fantastic to see the exhibition so well received by the urban art community.

“I’ve been blown away by the creativity and stunning works that are appearing all around the building and the artists are only just getting started.”

SHIFT opens on Saturday and runs until April 11. Tickets are on sale now. All proceeds will go towards the museum’s redevelopment.