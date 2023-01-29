New exhibition captures changing landscapes in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Artist Fiona Van Oyen’s latest work will be exhibited at The Central Art Gallery from Thursday.

Printmaker Fiona Van Oyen likes to “break the rules a wee bit”.

A new collection of her work, entitled Entitled Anatomical Garden, opens at The Central Art Gallery on Worcester Blvd on Thursday.

“It’s all about how we respond to the environment, how we respond to places, and how important it is that we have a sense of place, that we feel anchored somewhere,” she said.

Van Oyen – who taught art at Cashmere High School for 20 years – is trained in printmaking and uses lino, woodcuts and cotton paper to produce her work.

“As a printmaker I like to break the rules a wee bit to see what I can get out of the materials I use.”

Her latest collection is inspired by landscapes that have meaning to her, especially places that could be lost in the coming years.

“I started taking photos on walks near the Hoon Hay Valley and the environments there are changing, markedly.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Van Oyen uses lino, woodcuts and cotton paper to produce her work.

“I’m not anti change, but I was, through the photographs, processing how these little spots of wild in our urban landscape are probably going to disappear soon, so I wanted to capture some of them.”

Back in her studio, she draws the landscape and transfers it (in reverse) to lino before cutting out the image. She then prints it on to thick cotton paper, which can be embossed.

“I soot​ some of the work. I light a candle and draw with the flame.

“With a lighter weight paper there’s the risk that it could burn but with a heavier weight it can take more build up of the soot.”

The process means each piece is a “one off”, as the soot and the painted aspects cannot be replicated.

Van Oyen studied at the School of Fine Art at the University of Canterbury and worked as a medical illustrator after graduating. She later completed a master of fine arts from Dunedin School of Art in 2017.

It will be her third collection to be shown at The Central, after the exhibitions Landskin in 2017 and Navigation Lines in 2019, which was described as “remarkable” by one reviewer.

Staged in the Library Building in the Art Centre, the exhibition will open with a free event held between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Thursday. It will run until March 5.