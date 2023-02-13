Tamariki should know they can have many roots, Canterbury artist says

Sayoko Pettigrew wants future generations to know they can have many different roots – it just takes imagination.

A Canterbury artist hopes the Japanese painting technique sumi-e will share an important lesson.

Sayoko Pettigrew, whose work is currently on display at Christchurch’s Linwood Arts Eastside Gallery, said the technique was about using one colour on a canvas and asking the observer to fill in the gaps with their imagination.

Unlike in Western art techniques, the white space wasn’t “empty”, but represented endless opportunity.

She said the technique made her think of the bittersweet feeling of knowing her children and future generations will live on without her one day, and of how they may feel like something is missing.

“So many mixed kids grow up here who feel like they don’t know their roots. But you can have many roots. They can live together,” she said.

“I know Japan, but my kids are growing up here ... they are both me and my husband, but they are Kiwis.”

She submitted paintings of two iconic South Island landscapes – Otago’s Moeraki boulders and pancake rocks of the West Coast – to the Gallery exhibition titled It’s Not About You.

The name of the exhibition was the only prompt people were given, and anyone – not just resident artists – could submit.

Pettigrew felt called to contribute to the exhibition because of what the theme meant to her personally, as a mother and someone who had lived in New Zealand for a decade.

Although she lived in the rural outskirts of the city, she felt welcome to the inner city and its communities.

“Christchurch to me is people, it’s energising ... about five years ago we moved to Christchurch, because of the earthquakes ... you feel part of development,” she said.

Painting nails was how Pettigrew made a living. She had done it for 20 years, and in 2017 was awarded overall champion in a competition.

It was the same year she decided to make more of an effort to paint in her free time.

“I’m 45 and said, ‘when I retire, I’m going to paint [pictures]’. A client said when I retire, I won’t see as well, it could be hard to paint. That is true,” she said.

The work of Pettigrew and other artists will remain on display until February 25. All 15 artists have interpreted the theme differently, creating paintings, mixed-media and even sculpture pieces.

The Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturdays, noon to 5pm.