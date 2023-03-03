New $160,000 artwork for Christchurch pays tribute to polar pioneer

A computer rendering of how the sculpture will look once it is installed. (Image courtesy of artist and Scape Public Art)

Christchurch is getting a new $160,000 public artwork on the banks of the Avon River that pays tribute to Norwegian polar explorer Roald Amundsen.

The new sculpture, called Erratic, was created by Auckland-based artist Brett Graham from a 9-tonne piece of imported Norwegian Arctic white granite.

It will be installed on the banks of the Ōtakaro Avon River, opposite the statue of rival polar explorer Robert Falcon Scott, next week.

The artwork was funded by $100,000 from Crown-owned rebuild company Ōtākaro Ltd and a grant of $61,800 from the Public Art Advisory Group (PAAG), which is funded by the Christchurch City Council.

Samuel Hartnett/Supplied Auckland-based artist Brett Graham created the sculpture. (Photography by Samuel Hartnett for Here magazine)

Maintenance costs for the first 12 months will be paid by Scape Public Art, which oversaw delivery of the artwork. After the first year, the council will take on maintenance costs, which are expected to be about $500 a year for cleaning and inspection.

Graham (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Tainui) said the sculpture was inspired by Amundsen, who led an expedition in 1911 that was the first to reach the South Pole. He said Amundsen’s achievement was overlooked in favour of the expedition led by Scott, whose statue stands across the river from the site of the new artwork.

“I am intrigued by how history chooses to memorialise events and historical figures, while forgetting others,” he said.

“Amundsen was the actual ‘victor’ in the ‘race’ to the South Pole, but because he wasn’t British, he was overlooked, even vilified. His genius in using the techniques he learned from Inuit communities on how to survive the extreme cold was seen as unsporting.”

Samuel Hartnett/Supplied Graham carves the special Norwegian granite into shape. (Photography by Samuel Hartnett for Here magazine)

The sculpture is a large rounded piece of granite with 99 mounds on its surface that form a spiral. The number of mounds is in reference to the 99 days it took Amundsen's team to reach the South Pole and return.

The title of the artwork is a reference to glacial erratics, which are rocks that have been carried vast distances by glaciers and deposited far from their point of origin.

It is also a play on words for the way the British Empire, including the Commonwealth, have chosen to remember history, Graham said.

Samuel Hartnett/Supplied The artwork was carved from granite imported from Norway. (Photography by Samuel Hartnett for Here magazine)

Ōtākaro Ltd provided $200,000 to the council for two new artworks in the Ōtākaro/Avon River Precinct. The council appointed Scape Public Art to deliver the two artworks. The first was The Pool by Natalie Guy, a sculpture inspired by a diving board installed near the Antigua Boat Sheds in 2021.

Scape Public Art executive director Deborah McCormick said they were “delighted” to deliver another permanent artwork for the city.

Scape has delivered a series of new public sculptures for Christchurch, including the two Antony Gormley artworks and the large Fanfare sculpture on the Northern Motorway.

“Brett’s work has such an incredible story to tell and carries such weight both culturally and artistically. Erratic will make a fabulous addition to our city’s legacy artwork collection,” McCormick said.