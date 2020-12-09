Christchurch café claims top award in first year of operation

Child Sister won outstanding café of the year at the Canterbury Hospitality Awards last month.

A Christchurch coffee spot has won the city’s outstanding café award in its first year of opening.

Child Sister was opened by the same South Korean trio behind sister café Gentle Giant – which has operated out of its Ferry Rd venue for the past five years.

The new café’s premium location on Manchester St opposite the ever-busy Margaret Mahy Playground keeps foot traffic flowing, and the Korean-fusion menu and stellar coffee means customers keep coming back. That combination led to it being named outstanding café at the Canterbury Hospitality Awards last month.

Staff Photographer/Stuff The popular gochujang shakshuka dish combines a spicy red chilli paste with feta, onions, spinach and mushrooms.

Owner May Shin and her co-owners – sister Jiyeon Shin and niece Yia Kim – were greeted with a crowd of keen punters on Child Sister’s opening day in September last year. Shin said the response was a reflection of the success Gentle Giant had since opening in the Garden City.

The trio have not looked back since, going from strength to strength in the café’s first 12 months and solidifying it as a staple hospitality venue in Christchurch’s central city.

Shin said she was aware of Child Sister’s award nomination, but did not attend the ceremony as she never expected it to win, especially in its first year.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Owner May Shin says she fell in love with the Manchester St building as soon as she saw it.

“I was very surprised [to win] – to be open for just a year and to have emigrated here and been successful, we are very happy.”

Shin and her co-owners moved to New Zealand from South Korea 15 years ago. They have lived in Auckland in stages but Christchurch has been home for the most part.

Shin said focussing on the experience of each customer was key to running a good hospitality business. She credited Child Sister's location, Korean-influenced menu and consistent customer service for its success so far.

Staff Photographer/Stuff Who doesn’t love a good cup of coffee?

“We get all different kinds of customers coming in, both young and old. They keep coming back so hopefully that means they like it.”

Shin is a self-taught cook who has put together much of her two cafés’ menus herself, with the help of their head chefs. She said she liked to add Korean twists to show off her culture and provide a point of difference.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The café consistently pulls in a lot of customers during peak times.

Shin, a former art teacher, said her love of food led to her pursuing café ownership, and the strong connection her staff had developed with each other kept her going every day.

The family planned to expand into Auckland with a similar offering to their existing cafes, but a date had yet to be finalised.